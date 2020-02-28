Unveiling Future of Work 2020: India's largest product-tech-design conference

The third edition of India's largest congregation of product, tech, and design ⁠— the holy trinity of our new economy — is finally here.





For the first time in three years, this YourStory Future of Work is a two-day affair, to be held on February 28 and 29 at Taj Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru.









It will bring together India's top minds from the startup and VC ecosystem to throw light on product, technology, engineering, design, data science, and more that will define our tomorrows.





You get the opportunity to meet and interact with 1,000+ founders, CTOs, CPOs, design and engineering leads, tech infrastructure architects, and other top executives of India's fastest-growing companies.





Future of Work 2020 will host 90+ speakers, 60+ sessions, nine hands-on-workshops, and 20+ exhibits and stalls, and more. Please do not forget to use the hashtag #FoW2020 and spread the word on social media.

Not only this, you can even take part in interesting activities and analytical games during the conference, and stand to win some cool prizes.





Most importantly, #FoW2020 presents you with a chance to hear and be influenced by the movers and shakers of India's new economy.





Here are some unmissable speakers and sessions at #FoW2020.

Day One:

Amod Malviya (Co-founder, Udaan), Amitabh Misra (Vice President, Experience Cloud Engineering, Adobe), Mukesh Bansal (Co-founder and CEO, Curefit), Rahul Chari (Co-founder and CTO, PhonePe), Dale Vaz (Head Of Engineering and AI, Swiggy), Sudhanshu Gupta (COO, Paytm First Games), Vibhore Sharma (ex-CTO, Naukri), and others.

Day Two:

Anandamoy Roychowdhary (CTO, Sequoia Capital), Pramod Varma (Chief Architect of Aadhaar), Sidu Ponnappa (SVP Engineering, Gojek), Sriram V Iyer (VP-Engineering, Flipkart), Debdoot Mukherjee (VP-AI, ShareChat), Navneet Nair (Director of Product Design, PhonePe), Anirban Das (Head of Product, Dunzo), and others.





Almost all possible aspects of communication, collaboration, and creation in India will be touched upon the next two days.





So, if you're a part of the internet economy and are building for the next billion users, #FoW2020 is tailored for you. It will not only help you understand the Indian consumer, but also acquaint you with invaluable know-how from those who have been-there-done-that.





Come, let's network, learn and grow together!









A big shout out to our Future of Work 2020 Sponsors: Alibaba Cloud, Larksuite, Vodafone Idea Limited, Gojek, Adobe, Udaan, Pocket Aces, Junglee Games, ShareChat, Open, Vesta Space Technology, Maharashtra State Innovation Society, Kristal.AI and GetToWork; and our Knowledge Partner: Ascend Harvard Business Review.







