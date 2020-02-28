Unveiling Future of Work 2020: India's largest product-tech-design conference

YourStory's Future of Work 2020 kicks off promising to showcase the trends that will define the next decade in product-tech-design.

By Sohini Mitter
28th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The third edition of India's largest congregation of product, tech, and design ⁠— the holy trinity of our new economy — is finally here.


For the first time in three years, this YourStory Future of Work is a two-day affair, to be held on February 28 and 29 at Taj Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru.


Future of Work
Also Read

Future of Work 2020: Showcase your brand at India’s largest product-tech-design conference


It will bring together India's top minds from the startup and VC ecosystem to throw light on product, technology, engineering, design, data science, and more that will define our tomorrows.


You get the opportunity to meet and interact with 1,000+ founders, CTOs, CPOs, design and engineering leads, tech infrastructure architects, and other top executives of India's fastest-growing companies.


Future of Work 2020 will host 90+ speakers, 60+ sessions, nine hands-on-workshops, and 20+ exhibits and stalls, and more. Please do not forget to use the hashtag #FoW2020 and spread the word on social media.

Not only this, you can even take part in interesting activities and analytical games during the conference, and stand to win some cool prizes.


Most importantly, #FoW2020 presents you with a chance to hear and be influenced by the movers and shakers of India's new economy.


Here are some unmissable speakers and sessions at #FoW2020.

Day One:

Amod Malviya (Co-founder, Udaan), Amitabh Misra (Vice President, Experience Cloud Engineering, Adobe), Mukesh Bansal (Co-founder and CEO, Curefit), Rahul Chari (Co-founder and CTO, PhonePe), Dale Vaz (Head Of Engineering and AI, Swiggy), Sudhanshu Gupta (COO, Paytm First Games), Vibhore Sharma (ex-CTO, Naukri), and others.

Day Two:

Anandamoy Roychowdhary (CTO, Sequoia Capital), Pramod Varma (Chief Architect of Aadhaar), Sidu Ponnappa (SVP Engineering, Gojek), Sriram V Iyer (VP-Engineering, Flipkart), Debdoot Mukherjee (VP-AI, ShareChat), Navneet Nair (Director of Product Design, PhonePe), Anirban Das (Head of Product, Dunzo), and others.


Almost all possible aspects of communication, collaboration, and creation in India will be touched upon the next two days.


So, if you're a part of the internet economy and are building for the next billion users, #FoW2020 is tailored for you. It will not only help you understand the Indian consumer, but also acquaint you with invaluable know-how from those who have been-there-done-that.


Come, let's network, learn and grow together!



A big shout out to our Future of Work 2020 Sponsors: Alibaba Cloud, Larksuite, Vodafone Idea Limited, Gojek, Adobe, Udaan, Pocket Aces, Junglee Games, ShareChat, Open, Vesta Space Technology, Maharashtra State Innovation Society, Kristal.AI and GetToWork; and our Knowledge Partner: Ascend Harvard Business Review.


Future of Work banner


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Bengaluru-based online bus ticketing platform redBus launches carpooling and bikepooling in Delhi

Bhavya Kaushal

[Startup Bharat] This coworking startup aims to build startup ecosystem in Tier II cities

Apurva P

India's largest product-tech-design conference kicks off today in Bengaluru

Team YS

The 7 things you must avoid in your journey of being a content creator

Viraj Sheth
Daily Capsule
India's largest product-tech-design conference kicks off today in Bengaluru
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Jeff Bezos almost did not start up Amazon. Here's why

Ramarko Sengupta

The 7 things you must avoid in your journey of being a content creator

Viraj Sheth

India's largest product-tech-design conference kicks off today in Bengaluru

Team YS

[Startup Bharat] This coworking startup aims to build startup ecosystem in Tier II cities

Apurva P

This Argentina-based fantasy sports startup lets you trade virtual stocks of your favourite athlete

Sampath Putrevu

[App Fridays] In 10 minutes a day, learn English on chat with Utter

Rashi Varshney

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore