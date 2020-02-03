Govt increases allocation for UIDAI; pegs it at Rs 985 Cr for FY21

The UIDAI receives about three crore authentication requests every day. Also, it receives about three to four lakh Aadhaar update requests daily.

By Press Trust of India
3rd Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The government has raised fund allocation for the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) – which issues biometric ID to residents – by 17 percent to Rs 985 crore for the next fiscal starting April 1.


In the current fiscal, UIDAI was originally allocated Rs 1,227 crore when the Modi-2.0 government presented the Union Budget on July 5 last year. But the amount was revised downwards to Rs 836.7 crore, according to Budget 2020-21 documents.


The document did not provide reasons for the downward revision but it could be because of non-utilisation of all the funds allocated to the UIDAI. It is the nodal body for Aadhaar, an identity infrastructure for delivery of various social welfare programmes, and effective targeting of these services.


UIDAI
Also Read

Google apologises for 'inadvertently' adding UIDAI toll-free number to Android phones


In December last year, the UIDAI had said that 125 crore residents of India have Aadhaar, the 12-digit unique identity number.


"The achievement comes along with the rapidly increasing use of Aadhaar as the primary identity document by the Aadhaar holders. This is evident from the fact that Aadhaar-based authentication services have been used close to 37,000 crore times since inception," it had then said.


The UIDAI receives about three crore authentication requests every day. Also, it receives about three to four lakh Aadhaar update requests daily.


As the date for linking PAN with Aadhaar has been extended by three months, the government has linked over 30 crore such numbers with the unique identification code, said Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of State for Finance, in Parliament on Monday.


The total permanent account numbers (PANs) that are linked with Aadhaar number as on January 27, 2020, is 30,75,02,824, Thakur informed the Lok Sabha.


He said the due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar has been further extended from December 31, 2019, to March 31, 2020.


"As on January 27, 2020, a total of 17,58,03,617 PANs are not linked with Aadhaar. The extension of due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar will benefit these PAN card holders as they get extra time to link their PANs with Aadhaar," Thakur said in Parliament.


Also, to ensure that the sensitive data is not leaked by handling organisations, guidelines laid down by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in this regard are being followed, he said.


Appropriate measures have also been taken under provisions of Income Tax Act, Information Technology Act and other applicable laws that the confidentiality of data is maintained.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Aadhaar and biometric screening to make boarding at Bengaluru airport a 15-minute affair


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

WeWork hires Sandeep Mathrani as its new CEO

Press Trust of India

Deepinder Goyal is ordering food from this Delhi-based startup, and no it’s not Zomato

Rashi Varshney

Using the corporate kitchen model, B2B foodtech player Elior India dishes out 200k meals a day across offices

Sindhu Kashyaap

Officepulse wants to be the one-stop platform for all your office supplies

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
Keep learning and keep innovating – your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Music app Gaana reaches 150 M monthly active users

Press Trust of India

Get ready for the AI-first world with leaders in AI and Robotics Research

Apoorva Puranik

India’s largest product-tech-design conference Future of Work 2020 is here

Sampath Putrevu

[Funding alert] Local language learning app Entri raises $1.4M led by Good Capital

Sujata Sangwan

Total UPI transactions in the country remain unchanged in January

Tarush Bhalla

Decoding Budget 2020: Watch experts reveal what the Budget really means for India's startup ecosystem

Shradha Sharma

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore