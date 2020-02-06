Indian startup founders dominate Forbes 30 under 30 list for 2020

The 2020 edition of Forbes India 30 Under 30 list includes 30 founders, co-founders and professionals across 17 categories.

By Sujata Sangwan
6th Feb 2020
Every year, Forbes releases its list of achievers under the age of 30, with an aim to showcase leaders of tomorrow who can change the world. In the 2020 edition, Indian startup founders dominated the list across 17 categories like technology, health care, finance, science, media, design, fashion, sports, entertainment etc, including a new one — digital content creators.

 

The list has 26 men against five women across industries along with a generous dash of youngsters from social media, television, and the world of sports

 

The youngest member to feature is 17-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary, an Indian award-winning shooter from Meerut district, who won two two gold medals at the Asian Games. Deepak Punia, 21, who became the first Indian in 18 years to win a Junior World Championship title last year, also made to the list.


Forbes 30 under 30


The youngest sales leader Vikash Bakrewala, 29, who works for startup B9 Beverages, the makers of Bira and Boom beers, has featured on the Forbes under 30 list. All the three founders of Triton Foodworks - Deepak Kukreja, Ullas Samrat and Dhruv Khanna - who are growing plants without using soil, thereby surpassing the limitations of land, fertility, and even water (the method uses 60-80 percent less water), were also showcased. The startup clocked in Rs 1 crore turnover last fiscal.

 

Gourish Singla, 27, of healthcare startup Shivom, which uses blockchain technology to customise medication, was also recognised.

 

The three founders, Aravind Sanka, Pavan Guntupalli, SR Rishikesh, of Rapido's motorcycle taxis, now available in 100 cities across the country, were also part of the list. 


Forbes 30 under 30


The five women include Sai Gole (Co-Founder at BharatAgri), Akanksha Deo Sharma (the only Indian designer at Ikea), South Indian actress Sai Pallavi, Palak Shah (CEO, Ekaya, which supports more than 8,000 weavers), and Priya Prakash (Founder And CEO, HealthSetGo).

 

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, 26, known for his comedy channel BB Ki Vines, also made his debut under the digital content creators category along with Technical Guruji Gaurav Chaudhary, 28, who has 15 million subscribers on YouTube.

 

(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

