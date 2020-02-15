[Jobs Roundup] After raising $30M in Series C round, B2B packaging startup Bizongo has these jobs to offer

The founding team of Bizongo

Despite a rumoured economic slowdown, venture capital funds have been pumping in money into the Indian startup ecosystem. Very recently, in the last week of January, B2B packaging marketplace Bizongo announced that it raised its Series C investment. The Bengaluru-based startup raised $30 million in a round led by Switzerland-based hedge fund Schroder Adveq. Its existing investors B Capital, Accel, Chiratae Ventures, and IFC also participated in the round.





In a previous conversation with YourStory, Bizongo said it would be using the freshly raised funds to ramp up its technology platform and expand to newer segments. This means the startup would have to expand its team.





In this week’s Jobs Roundup, we list a few job opportunities with the leading B2B ecommerce marketplace.

Senior UX Designer

Experience: 3 to 8 years





The experience design team at Bizongo plays a key strategic role in the startup’s growth plans for the future. It is looking for a candidate who has previously delivered solutions with high business impact. He/she should have the ability to assimilate and simplify complex systems and process flows to build effective solutions.





The candidate should have a grasp of usability principles to inform design direction, and support other design team members in decision-making. A specialised academic background in design (product, UX, interaction or HCI) is preferred.





For more information, click here.

Software Engineer

Experience: N/A





As a Software Engineer, the candidate will be working on developing the next generation of technology that will impact how businesses take care of their processes and derive process efficiency.





Bizongo is looking for engineers who can bring fresh ideas and function at scale, and are passionate about technology. It expects its engineers to be multi-dimensional, display leadership, and have a zeal for learning as well as experimentation. The selected candidate will not only be building features end-to-end but will also make sure that code is of the highest quality, optimised, and is scalable.





For more information, click here.

Specialist - HRBP

Experience: 3 to 5 years





As the HRBP specialist, the candidate will be required to lead employees using a performance management and development process, and providing an overall context and framework to encourage employee contribution, including goal setting, feedback, and performance development planning.





The candidate must be an excellent communicator. They should use data strategically to identify and surface trends in both qualitative and quantitative data to help improve organisational health. A fundamental understanding of basic psychology and sociology is desirable.





For more information, click here.

Consultant - Partner Growth

Experience: 3 to 8 years





Bizongo is looking for a candidate who can focus on creating business impact by developing strategies for the top packaging categories, and by long term transition planning for other categories. He/she would be responsible for driving cost efficiency through various initiatives and help provide superior customer service by resolution of recurring service issues.





For more information, click here.

Credit Control Executive

Experience: 1 to 3 years





Bizongo is looking for a BCom, Inter CA, or MCom graduate to actively contribute during this growth and development period of the startup. The candidate will be responsible for invoice submission, ledger reconciliation, credit note/debit note creation, payment advice settlement, and follow up from the customer.





The ideal candidate must be able to handle pressure, communicate and process sound, oral, and written skills, and be collaborative.





For more information, click here.









