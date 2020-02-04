Microsoft to collaborate with Assam govt to support startup ecosystem

Tech giant Microsoft will collaborate with the Assam government to back the startup ecosystem in the state. The company has come up with a comprehensive global programme designed to support startups as they build and scale their companies.





A team of the Microsoft for Startups met officials of the state industries and commerce department in Guwahati on Monday, an official release said.





The tech giant also submitted a proposal to the department for facilitating its knowhow on advanced technological system, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence to the startup incubates for national and international exposure, it said.





Microsoft would also conduct reach-out programmes to encourage the entrepreneur community in the state.





The company, in association with the Assam government, would also organise a Startup Summit among all stakeholders in Guwahati in April.





The Microsoft team also visited the state-owned marquee incubation centre, 'the Nest', and was highly impressed by the infrastructure set up at Ambari.





Industry department's Commissioner and Secretary KK Dwivedi said the state government would provide all-out support to make the endeavours of Microsoft fruitful.





He pointed out that these programmes would highly benefit in creating employment and entrepreneurship among the people of Assam.





Earlier, in April 2019, Microsoft made a commitment of $500 million to support startups and local startup ecosystems around the world to grow, build, and connect.





Microsoft for Startups, through its ScaleUp program, provides a platform for Series A startups to co-sell with their sales teams, get access to top tech venture capitals (VCs) in the global arena and get strategic intervention from thought leaders and industry mentors, said a press release from the company.





According to Microsoft, in less than 18 months, it has closed about 127 co-sell deals by getting $20 million as startup revenue, and has more than $126 million in active pipeline for startups.





Startups today have seen a significant growth in their business, but face challenges in expanding globally due to lack of viable technology solutions and limited access to large enterprises Microsoft said.





To address this issue, it has designed a co-sell motion, which consists of a dedicated resource to help navigate the co-sell process. With one of the largest sales team, Microsoft enables entrepreneurs to sell qualified solutions into their customer accounts based on the startup’s value and expand into international markets.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)





(Edited by Megha Reddy)







