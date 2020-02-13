Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak named new British finance minister

Rishi Sunak, the son-in-law of Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murthy, will join Home secretary Priti Patel on the top government bench as the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

By Press Trust of India
13th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Indian-origin politician Rishi Sunak was appointed as the UK's new finance minister on Thursday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a Cabinet reshuffle.


Sunak, the son-in-law of Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murthy, will join Home secretary Priti Patel on the top government bench as the Chancellor of the Exchequer.
Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak (Image Credit: Facebook)

Also Read

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy urges pension funds, banks to invest in Indian startups


Earlier, Pakistani-origin Sajid Javid resigned as Chancellor in a shock move in one of the biggest shake ups since Johnson won a thumping majority in the December 2019 general election.


He is replaced by Sunak, who was until now Javid's junior as the Chief Secretary to the Treasury and seen as a rising star within the Cabinet.


The 39-year-old is set to move into No. 11 Downing Street, next door to the Prime Minister's Office, as he takes charge of the second most important government position as the finance minister.


"The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Rt Hon Rishi Sunak as Chancellor of the Exchequer," Downing Street said in the official announcement.


The MP for Richmond in Yorkshire, married to Murthy's daughter Akshata, first entered the UK Parliament in 2015 and has fast risen up the Conservative Party ranks as a staunch Brexiteer who had back Johnson's strategy to leave the European Union (EU).


The UK-born son of a pharmacist mother and a National Health Service (NHS) general practitioner (GP) father is an Oxford University and Stanford graduate.


"From working in my mum's tiny chemist shop to my experience building large businesses, I have seen how we should support free enterprise and innovation to ensure Britain has a stronger future," Sunak had said during the Brexit referendum.


He co-founded a one-billion pound global investment firm and specialised in investing in small British businesses before his entry into politics. He strongly believes that small businesses in the UK would flourish as a result of Brexit as the vast majority of British businesses (94 percent) don't have anything to do with the EU; but they are still subject to all EU law .


Indian-origin MPs Alok Sharma and Suella Braverman are some of the other Indian-origin MPs expected to get a promotion in this week's Cabinet reshuffle, dubbed a purge due to some high-profile resignations and sackings expected.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this 32-year-old entrepreneur is disrupting India’s $1.96 B online education market with his digital classroom

Sutrishna Ghosh

How Ratan Tata defended a young lady from cyberbullying on Instagram

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Amazon's early investor Madrona Venture Group pumps $7.6M in cloud startup Esper

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Tea chain startup Chaayos raises $21.5M led by Think Investments

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
Mumbai's journey from India's financial capital to a bustling startup hub
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Former TERI Chief R K Pachauri passes away at 79

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Amazon's early investor Madrona Venture Group pumps $7.6M in cloud startup Esper

Debolina Biswas

Tekion unveils new SaaS product for automotive dealer management

Team YS

[YS Exclusive] Edtech startup Vedantu's Vamsi Krishna on pursuing impact at scale in the Indian education space

Shradha Sharma

From Eluru to Dallas, how digital marketing startup CloudMellow scaled its business

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Vedantu raises $24M led by GGV Capital

Thimmaya Poojary

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore