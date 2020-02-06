Head of fintech investments at PayU, Amrish Rau moves on from the company

Amrish joined Naspers-owned PayU after it acquired payments technology company Citrus Pay, in 2016 for $130 million in cash.

By Tarush Bhalla
6th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
PayU


After spending three years with Naspers-owned PayU, Amrish Rau, who was heading financial technology investments and partnerships for the global digital payments player, is moving on from the group. 

Confirming the news over a series of tweets, Amrish said


“It’s now time. Time to go again. Time to have another new experience. Corporate to startup to M&A to Angel investing to .... I leave behind PayU, LazyPay, Citrus and a bit of my heart.”

In response to this, PayU thanked Amrish for his efforts in building the PayU platform in India. The company tweeted, saying,


“Amrish, thank you for providing us a platform that allowed us to further strengthen and consolidate our leadership position in the Indian fintech industry. We wish you all the very best!”

Amrish joined Naspers-owned PayU after it acquired payments technology company Citrus Pay in 2016 for $130 million in cash. Post the acquisition, he was named the CEO of PayU India. Under his stewardship, the company also launched its credit product LazyPay.


In January 2019, Amrish transitioned to a broader role, basing himself out of Singapore, while heading financial technology and investments for PayU. There, he was responsible for investing and growing PayU’s fintech portfolio.


On Twitter, Amrish also shared some of his past learnings. On PayU’s acquisition of Citrus Pay and his stay at PayU, he tweeted,


“Citrus team feared founders will exit. PayU team wondered why the “competitor" was new CEO? Transparency, openness is the only way to build confidence. Enjoying the work place and eachothers’ company should be a priority. We did many off-sites and hang outs. Employees win wars for you.”


He also added mergers and acquisitions aren’t easy to do, and that founders need to build their own style. Advising founders, he tweeted,


“For founders - Exits are a responsibility. Selling the company is not the end of the journey. Delivering a safe acquisition for the buyer is. Indian startup ecosystem needs this.”
While Amrish hasn’t revealed his future plans yet, sources in the know told YourStory that the former PayU India CEO might be joining another major fintech firm. Further, sources also added that Amrish had plans to start his very own venture.


Earlier in July 2019, Jitendra Gupta, with whom Amrish had started CitrusPay, also quit from his position as Managing Director of PayU to start his new firm in the fintech space. 


Subsequently, he started a digital banking platform Jupiter Money under parent brand Amica Financial Technologies.


In November, the firm had announced it raised a seed round of $24 million from venture capital firms Sequoia Capital, Matrix Partners, 3One4 Capital, Tanglin Venture Partners, BeeNext, Germany’s Rocket Internet, and

London-based Greyhound Capital. Post the funding, the startup was valued at $70 million



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

PayU India MD Jitendra Gupta quits; likely to start new venture in fintech

Also Read

[Funding alert] PayU India co-founder Shailaz Nag’s startup Dot raises $8M in seed round


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Alleged Tencent leak reveals 25,000 deaths from Coronavirus, 1.54 lakh infected

Sutrishna Ghosh

This Gurugram startup is all set to eat up Swiggy, Zomato profits with its home-cooked meals

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Startup Bharat] Starting with Rs 20,000 in his pocket, this 24-year-old’s startup is now making Rs 2.2 Cr, and has clients like OYO and NIIT

Debolina Biswas

Bootstrapped with Rs 7k, this college student’s gardening startup has bagged a Rs 10 Cr project

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
Vijay Shekhar Sharma reveals Paytm's 3-3-3 growth model, profitability roadmap
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

India slips to 40th position on International IP Index

Press Trust of India

Alleged Tencent leak reveals 25,000 deaths from Coronavirus, 1.54 lakh infected

Sutrishna Ghosh

How effective partnerships strengthen the ecosystem: business and creativity insights from India Art Fair 2020

Madanmohan Rao

[Funding alert] Fintech startup SuperMoney raises $1M in pre-Series A from Unitus Ventures

Sujata Sangwan

RBI announces incentive for lending to MSME, home, auto sectors

Press Trust of India

Fintech startups can spot raise pre-Series A funding of up to $1M at India FinTech Festival

Trisha Medhi

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore