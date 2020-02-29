If you’re not the customer, don’t build it: Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma was ranked as India’s youngest billionaire with a net worth of $2.1 billion by the Forbes magazine in 2017.





VSS, as he is fondly called in the startup ecosystem, made a beginning by borrowing Rs 8 lakh to set up One97 during the dotcom boom, and went on to build a multi-billion dollar business empire.





Today, some of the world’s biggest investors like Alibaba, ANT Financial, SoftBank, and Berkshire Hathaway are vying to invest in Paytm.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder of Paytm





As his venture takes the slogan of ‘Paytm Karo’ to Japan, VSS has his eyes set on listing Paytm on the stock exchanges.





VSS has been a source of inspiration for budding entrepreneurs with his quotable quotient.





Here are some of his quotes.





“There are two kinds of companies in the world: One, who build, and two, who buy.”





“When you are hiring, hire them for your vision. Tell them what dream you have and the like-minded will get attracted to it and will join you.”





“If you’re up against a big guy, ignore the big guy.”





“The problem with big guys is that they’re not hustlers.”





“As unique you are, you’re part of a crowd.”





“You are what your situations make you.”





“Searching for a business model is equivalent to searching for God.”





“As soon as you have a fixed business model, you are destined for death.”





“If you’re not the customer, don’t build it.”





“Today, you can build anything in India. If you’re an Indian entrepreneur, you get a meeting with any investor in the world.”





"If you don't give yourself a chance, who will? If you don't take a chance, who will?And I think you should take a chance on you."









(Edited by Javed Gaihlot