SpringWorks rolls out WhatsApp tool to verify govt IDs instantly

Bengaluru-based HR tech startup SpringWorks (previously SpringRole) has launched a WhatsApp-based employee verification product called SpringVerify, which can verify someone’s identity and can instantly verify whether the government ID is valid or fake.









Kartik Mandaville, Founder and CEO of SpringWorks, in his social media post, said the company has just launched a WhatsApp tool that tells you whether a government ID furnished by a person is a valid ID or a fake one.

"It's as simple as taking a pic of the ID and sending a message on WhatsApp. Takes two mins flat! Additionally, it also runs a court record check on the same ID," he wrote. All you have to do is take a picture of their PAN card, driving licence, Aadhaar card or Voter ID and send it to SpringVerify WhatsApp ID. For the data security, the photos and scans of the ID are deleted within 72 hours.





The tool is open for individual users, and charges Rs 49 per check.





"We quickly checked the tool using this link to get hands on experience on how it works. It worked really well, we even had our fee waived off for being an 'early bird'", he added.





Launched in 2014 by Kartik Mandaville, SpringWorks is a Blockchain portfolio company, which is building a professional reputation network, powered by Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technology, to eliminate frauds from user profiles.





The startup claims to solve the challenges of hiring technical professionals in countries like India for outsourcing and global services arrangements. This is reportedly solved using Blockchain coupled with an incentive-based utility token for attestation of educational and certification attainment, validation of work history, and scoring of professional network referrals for skill sets.





When a user signs up on SpringRole, he or she can import or add their profile to the platform, which includes their work experience, educational experience, and skill sets. Each of these claims once listed on the platform are verified by the concerned people or organisations. For work experience and educational qualifications, the universities and companies concerned verify details and attest the claim with the protocol on the blockchain. This is a one time verification and can be used whenever needed. Springworks is backed by notable investors such as Science, Bloomberg Beta, and high profile Angels like Gil Penchina and Mike Jones.





(Edited by Megha Reddy)