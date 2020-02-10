[Funding alert] Venture Catalysts invests in smart helmet startup Altor

Smart helmet startup Altor will use the funding to optimise products and establish a clear market, solidify client base, and expand its presence.

By Debolina Biswas
10th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts announced on Monday, February 10, that it has invested in smart helmet startup, Altor. Catering to the B2B segment, its helmets are Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled.


Altor aims to make the lives of two-wheelers safe and efficient, and improve fleet management.


According to the founders, Altor will use the freshly raised funds to optimise its products and establish a clear market, solidify its client base, and geographically expand.


In a statement, Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, President and Co-Founder, Venture Catalysts, said,


“The connected mobility solutions market is one of the fastest-growing ones in India and presents huge potential to investors. Around 470 million connected vehicles are estimated to hit the roads by 2025, with the market registering a strong, double-digit CAGR of 19 percent throughout the forecast period. While it is still growing, Altor has made great strides in this domain. Besides the hardware solution, its comprehensive SaaS model aids companies to increase fleet efficiency in a cost-effective way. We believe the latest round of funding will allow Altor to further expand its reach and scale up operations.”


Altor

Team Altor

Also Read

[Funding alert] Gurugram-based neo-banking platform Nupay raises seed funding from Venture Catalysts


Founded by Shamik Guha, Sayan Tapadar, Muhammad Bilal Shakil, and Anirban Datta Gupta, Altor uses a combination of hardware and software to provide insightful in-vehicle data to companies for better fleet management and provide protection from accidents.


On the funding, Muhammad Bilal said, "We believe our product can be a game-changer for this whole new economy of two-wheeler driven services, which boasts of being the most heavily funded sector currently (more than $20 billion over the past three years)."


Venture Catalysts brings a combination of capital, mentoring, and business network. It invests between $250,000 and $1.5 million in early-stage startups. Recently, in January, the startup accelerator invested an undisclosed amount in neo-banking business payments platform Nupay, as a part of its seed funding.


(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Udaan makes its first investment, infuses $2M in Ahmedabad startup PetPooja

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Online furniture startup Pepperfry raises $40M in Series F round

Sujata Sangwan

Ride-hailing unicorn Ola launches operations in London with over 25k drivers

Press Trust of India

These IIT Madras alumni have come up with a WhatsApp SuperBot to replace all your apps

Sutrishna Ghosh
Daily Capsule
From Zendesk to OnPageOne Digital Agency, founders who never said never – your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Udaan makes its first investment, infuses $2M in Ahmedabad startup PetPooja

Tarush Bhalla

Ride-hailing unicorn Ola launches operations in London with over 25k drivers

Press Trust of India

Kerala investment summit allocates Rs 70 Cr to startups

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Online furniture startup Pepperfry raises $40M in Series F round

Sujata Sangwan

Foundation for $5T economy laid in Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Press Trust of India

How auto companies can build a future-ready supply chain

Kushal Nahata

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore