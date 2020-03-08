8 inspiring quotes by steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal to motivate entrepreneurs

For steel magnate Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, who is the Chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal, life was not always a bed of roses.





Born to a business family in Rajasthan, Mittal came from humble beginnings. After completing his graduation, Mittal joined his father’s steel business. He worked in the family’s steel enterprise until he started his own steel company as a second-generation entrepreneur in 1976. Since then, he has been in-charge for the expansion of the business.





Today, Mittal is a multi-billionaire, and is the owner of the world’s largest steel-making company, ArcelorMittal. Mittal, who is currently based in the United Kingdom, is also a member of the board of directors of Goldman Sachs since 2008.









In 2005, Forbes ranked Mittal as the third-richest person in the world. He is also the first Indian to be ranked in the top ten in the publication’s annual list of the world's richest people. The steel magnate is also a generous philanthropist and part of many trusts.





In 2008, Mittal was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan by the Government of India. The same year, he also received the Forbes Lifetime Achievement Award. He has been named the Business Person and Person of the Year in the past, and Wall Street Journal termed him ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ in 2004.





Considered by Time Magazine as one of the 100 most influential persons in the world, here are 8 inspiring quotes by the Lakshmi Mittal to motivate entrepreneurs.





“When people can see which direction the leaders are going in, it becomes easier to motivate them.”





“This is a learning in the business life that first of all you need to have commitment, dedication, and passion for what you are doing.”





“At the end of the day, you have to keep emotions away.”





“Everyone experiences tough times, it is a measure of your determination and dedication how you deal with them and how you can come through them.”





“Hard work certainly goes a long way. These days a lot of people work hard, so you have to make sure you work even harder and really dedicate yourself to what you are doing and setting out to achieve.”





“When I think about parallels between myself and an Olympian, I believe that success in the world of business is underpinned by very similar principles of perseverance and hard work.”





“Always think outside the box and embrace opportunities that appear, wherever they might be.”





“A strong player, which has the sufficient critical mass, can with-hold pressure better and create a more stable environment that benefits shareholders as well as employees.”





(Edited by Megha Reddy)