Alt Code Bengaluru is bringing together the healthcare ecosystem to solve India's biggest challenge - healthcare for all

One important topic that received attention at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting was the growing inability of health systems to cope with the myriad of threats, outbreaks of infectious diseases and ever-rising costs. Healthcare providers are relentlessly in pursuit of ways to save costs, increase efficiency and improve patient care quality, and this growing need calls for multidisciplinary innovation.

For innovation in healthcare to be sustained, it has to be a collaborative effort which requires looking outside your internal silos for new ideas, innovations, and expertise from other players in the market. As the recent coronavirus spreads, no one system can solve the crisis alone. It is imperative that not just health tech startups, but state governments, the centre, and private players work in tandem to prevent the outbreak in the country. Collaborations like these have already demonstrated their promise in accelerating and humanising healthcare innovation.





In other words, to solve one of India's pressing issue - healthcare for all, multidisciplinary innovation in healthcare is the need of the hour and one of the first events in the country to facilitate this is Alt Code. The event will bring together entrepreneurs, inventors, policymakers, investors, government delegates, academicians and leaders of the MedTech startup ecosystem, to share their experiences, thoughts and innovations on making quality healthcare accessible to all.

Defining the new code for healthcare innovation

Alt Code 2020 will take place on March 13, 2020, at Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield. The objective of the event is to create a collaborative ecosystem to drive innovation through which India's biggest challenge - facilitating health for all and all for health - is solved.





Alt Code, as an event, is breaking the silos across diverse fields and uniting them by promoting the convergence of ideas, academic knowledge and groundbreaking entrepreneurial efforts. The organisers hope that this will facilitate upcoming startups to adopt a multidisciplinary approach to innovation, while amplifying scalability and efficacy of their solutions.

What's in store for participants?

The exclusive event will showcase a bunch of interesting keynotes and panels with the who's who across the healthcare industry including Rohit Kr. Pandey, CEO, SigTuple; Geetha Manjunath, CEO, Niramai; Barath Shankar Subramanian, Partner, Accel; Ranjith Menon, Executive Director, Chiratae Ventures; Dr. Taslimarif Saiyed, Director, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms; Prasad Kompalli, CEO, mfine; Anjana Sasidharan, Principal, Sequoia Capital; and Anoop Polavaram, Director, Aspada Investments, among others.





They will delve on topics like epidemiology, Artificial Intelligence, medicine, social work, policymaking, data science and entrepreneurship. The panels and keynotes will focus on why MedTech innovations cannot exist and evolve without hardware, the real roadblocks on the delivery of health for all, how to chalk the course of the advancement of healthcare innovation in India’s future, and more.





Don't miss out on the pitch sessions which will feature innovative early MedTech startups in the industry. Three deserving startups will be given the opportunity to showcase their innovations and collaborate with leaders in the industry.





So, what are you waiting for? Hurry up, register for Alt Code 2020 for a participation fee of Rs 1,499.