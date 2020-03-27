Are you a mom looking to build a business? Kickstart your journey from mom to mompreneur with EuroKids MOM.CEO

The alarm rings. She prepares breakfast and lunch for her husband and children, ensures that kids reach school safely, tidies up the house, helps children with their homework, cooks meals for the family, and prepares for yet another day. Yes, we're talking about the everyday superheroes, mothers, who juggle multiple roles every day, and are the best at it. Managing homes and children is a full-time gig which is often overlooked. In fact, stay-at-home moms carry all the characteristics of a successful entrepreneur. With multiple responsibilities on their plates, mothers are often the CEOs of their families. They know how to get a lot done in little time. They can work under pressure. They have a stronger sense of vision and know when it's time to pivot. They know how to inspire and motivate a team. The list goes on.





Moreover, they are patient, responsible, loving, caring - everything that qualifies them to run a preschool. For mothers who are considering starting their own venture, but are confused about how to go about it with zero business knowledge, EuroKids MOM.CEO has got your back.

From mom to mompreneur

Through the MOM.CEO concept, EuroKids, India's leading pre-school network, provides mothers with the right support to run their preschools. In fact, women make over 80 percent of the EuroKids franchise network.





Prajodh Rajan, Co-founder and Group CEO, EuroKids International, says, “The preschool space is a great fitment for women willing to begin their journey as edupreneurs as it's all about striking the right balance between nurturing and stimulation for the child in a secure learning environment. We believe mothers are more than adept at taking up this mantle and delivering a fantastic experience.”

The Edge360 support for franchisees

To ensure that every EuroKids Franchise runs smoothly, MOM.CEO provides holistic support in terms of infrastructure and ambience design, content and its delivery guidelines, equipment and teaching aids, teacher training and assessment, lead management support, marketing and operational support. A two-day franchisee orientation program is also organised, where an experienced team of professionals will help them create a business plan and understand the nuances of running a business successfully, which includes enquiry handling, staff management, inventory management, enquiry pipeline management and more.





To operate a EuroKids preschool, you will require a minimum of 2,000 sq. ft. built-up area and an initial investment of Rs 15-20 lakhs, depending on the size of the centre and the city you're present in. EuroKids also has tie-ups with leading NBFCs that offer collateral-free financial assistance to start your own preschool.





Partner with EuroKids

With 1000+ centres spread across 350+ cities, and nurturing the lives of 1,00,000+ children, EuroKids is one of the most preferred franchise partners across India. They have several feathers in their cap including the Best Education Brands of 2018 by The Economic Times, Best Innovative Curriculum – Indian Education Awards 2019, India’s Top 100 Franchise Brands - Franchising World 2019, and Indian Education Awards 2017 by Early Child Play School Chain, among others.





With MOM.CEO, several Indian moms are successfully managing preschools.





"I was scouting for a preschool for my son, when I not only found a great choice but also an opportunity to start my own preschool. As one of India’s leading preschools, EuroKids’ continued support and vision to stay ahead of the curve gave me a platform to be a successful edupreneur. Today, I am delighted to be able to make an impact on young minds and nurture each of them," says Ashelesha Deshpande from Pune.





