A lockdown has been announced across various parts of India in at least 75 districts to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Cities like Mumbai have even imposed Section 144 till the end of this month.





Overall, various parts of India has shut down trains, and other means of transport between states to stem the spread of coronavirus, which has affected more than 2.6 lakh people and close to 11,000 lives (WHO data).









The announcement comes after India was under a 14-hour long voluntary curfew, acting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to "add tremendous strength to the fight" against the disease.





Here is what will be suspended/shutdown in various parts of India till the end of this month:





Public transport including the metro, e-rickshaws, autos, private buses, interstate buses, taxis (Ola and Uber)

In Mumbai, all public transport including local trains and buses are suspended

All schools, colleges, and various other institutes are to be closed

Movie halls, malls, cafes, bars, restaurants, etc., are to remain shut

In Delhi, only DTC buses at 25 percent capacity are allowed

All shops, commercial establishments, factories, offices, workshops, weekly bazaars will be suspended

Interstate buses have also been suspended

All religious places to be closed

Construction activity to be suspended.





People can go out for necessities – only in their vicinity – as the CM announced that essential services will continue to function, and people belonging to these services will be exempted from the lockdown.





Here is a list of what does not come under the lockdown:





Hospitals

Fire stations, police stations, and prison departments

Ration shops

Water and electricity departments

Municipality services

Chemists, pharmacies

Petrol pumps

Banks and media services

Grocery stores, milk shops

Only home delivery and takeaways from restaurants.





The number of COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 340 on Sunday, with five confirmed deaths according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.





