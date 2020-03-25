Coronavirus: Government bans export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine

The Centre's move to ban export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine comes after ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava's recommendation that it could be used for treating healthcare workers handling suspected or confirmed coronavirus cases.

By Press Trust of India
25th Mar 2020
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government on Wednesday banned export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine with immediate effect to ensure sufficient availability of the medicine in the domestic market.


Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava had on Monday recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine for treating healthcare workers handling suspected or confirmed coronavirus cases and also asymptomatic household contacts of the lab-confirmed cases.


The treatment protocol recommended by the ICMR-constituted National Task Force for COVID-19 has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) for restricted use in emergency situations.


In a notification issued on Wednesday, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), an arm of the commerce ministry that deals with export and import-related matters, said, "The export of hydroxychloroquine and formulations made from hydroxychloroquine is prohibited with immediate effect."


Coronavirus
Also Read

Coronavirus: Government monitoring availability of essential commodities, says Paswan


It, however, said the government would allow export of the medicine on humanitarian grounds on case-to-case basis, on the Ministry of External Affairs' recommendation.


Export will also be permitted from the special economic zones/export-oriented units and in cases where the outbound shipment is made to fulfil export obligation under any advance authorisation licence issued on or before the date of this notification, which is March 25, 2020.


"Export will be allowed in case of shipments where irrevocable letter of credit has been issued before the date of this notification or in case where full advance payment has been received by the exporter in India against specific shipment, subject to submission of documentary evidence," DGFT added.


According to some reports, demand for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, a related compound, jumped after US President Donald Trump said that these salts were effective in treating COVID-19. People are panic buying this medicine.


Over the last few weeks, India has banned exports of a host of medical devices, including sanitisers, all types of ventilators, and surgical masks.


The government on Tuesday banned export of all sanitisers and ventilators with immediate effect in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

