Coronavirus: DPIIT to monitor real-time status of transport, delivery of essential commodities

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has set up a control room to monitor in real-time the status of transportation and delivery of essential commodities amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country.





It will also monitor difficulties being faced by various stakeholders during the lockdown period from March 25 to April 14.





"In the event of any manufacturing, transporter, distributor, wholesaler or ecommerce companies facing ground level difficulties in transport and distribution of goods or mobilisation of resources, the same may be informed to this department" the DPIIT said.





Grievances can be emailed to "controlroom-dpiit@gov.in" or informed through telephone (011-23062487). This number will be functional from 8am to 6pm.





The issues reported by various stakeholders through this control room would be taken up with the concerned State government, district, police authorities, and other agencies.





It has urged all "stakeholders, industry associations to report the issues affecting the industry, trade, especially the ground level issues on this control room."





The issue assumed significance as traders and ecommerce companies have raised concerns over police beating up delivery boys in different states, while they were doing their duty.





Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla held a detailed meeting on Wednesday with DPIIT, traders and ecommerce firms on smooth supply of essential goods in the country.





However, due to the initial panic and confusion caused after Narendra Modi's announcement about the 21-day lockdown, many gig economy workers were reportedly harassed by the police in many cities, including Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, for violating the curfew.





According to Worldometer, the number of COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 600, with 10 deaths being reported. The highest number of cases are currently in Maharashtra, followed by Kerala, Karnataka, and Gujarat.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)









(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)