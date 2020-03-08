[Funding alert] Virtual meetup management startup Airmeet raises $3M in round led by Accel

Bengaluru-based startup Airmeet has raised $3 million funding in a round led by Accel and also saw participation fromVentureHighway, Global Founders Capital, and an angel syndicate of CloudCapital, BetterCapital, 100x Entrepreneur Fund, and Sequoia Scout.

By Sindhu Kashyaap
8th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Airmeet, the Bengaluru-based all-in-one platform to host, discover, and attend fully remote events like conferences and professional meet-ups, has raised $3 million funding in a round led by Accel India. The startup was founded by Lalit Mangal, Co-founder of CommonFloor along with other former CommonFloor executives Vinay Jaasti and Manoj Singh.


“We are excited about the future where distance won’t matter for great minds to come together and collectively construct knowledge. We plan to improve the product and add support for multiple many formats of events," said Lalit Mangal, Co-founder Airmeet.com.


Quikr
Also Read

Accel India announces $550M sixth fund to deepen its India commitment


The round also saw participation from VentureHighway, Global Founders Capital and angel syndicate of CloudCapital, BetterCapital, 100x Entrepreneur Fund, and Sequoia Scout.


Cntrepreneurs and CXOs like Gaurav Munjal, Co-founder, Unacademy; Phanindra Sama, Founder, redBus; Ramakant, Founder, Livespace; Sumit Jain and Vikas Malpani, founders of CommonFloor; Kris Nair, Founder, Kawa Space; Sajid Rahman (of TelenorHealth), and other ecosystem enablers have joined this round through syndicates on AngelList (CloudCapital and BetterCapital) and LetsVenture (100x Entrepreneur Fund).


With the help of the platform the event organiser wouldn't need a separate zoom or Skype subscription. A meeting on Airmeet would suffice.


"Airmeet events feel quite like in-person events with serendipitous and free-flow video encounters with other participants on virtual tables and networking lounges, backstage, stage, claps, and audience reactions," said Lalit.


The Airmeet team is fully remote, with team members working out of different locations. 


In December, Accel India had announced that it had closed its sixth India fund to the tune of $550 million. With this new capital, the VC firm will continue placing bets in seed and early-stage startups across India despite the reigning sentiments of a slowdown.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Why HDFC Ltd’s acquisition of Apollo Munich spells good news for health insurance seekers

Team YS

[The Turning Point] From a Google-backed company to being acquired by Reliance - the journey of Fynd

Debolina Biswas

How investing in leadership and talent development comprehensively has helped Dell Technologies innovate and grow

Team YS

Women’s Day: These women entrepreneurs are tapping tech to take India's legal system into the future

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
How a fan club on Facebook led to ShareChat
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

This Women’s Day, change with the times with Timex’s new Waterbury Neon collection

Team YS

Women's Day: A lowdown on how to help women entrepreneurs kickstart their business

Vaibhav Vasa

Best of Weekender: A tête-à-tête with director Hardik Mehta, top women-centric movies, and the romance of coffee

Asha Chowdary

From education to evolution: how these artists succeed in the long journey of creativity

Madanmohan Rao

Future of Work 2020: How bike rental startup Bounce is getting users to park right

Tenzin Norzom

Future of Work 2020: Parvathi Menon on how to develop cognitive and behavioural skills at the workplace

Urvi Jacob

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Mar 14 2020

Europe India Fintech Summit 2020

Bengaluru
Fri Mar 20 2020

Empresario Startup Summit 2020

Gujarat
Sat Mar 21 2020

BU'hack 2020

Greater Noida
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai