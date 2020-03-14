[Jobs Roundup] From Bounce to Yulu, kickstart your career with these bike-sharing startups

If you are someone who is interested in developing tech for bikes and automobiles, and manage operations, check out these options in the bike-sharing space.

By Apurva P
14th Mar 2020
Reaching your destination on time in heavy traffic is no less than a nightmare for India's working population. To solve this problem, many alternate means of transport have come into the picture in the past decade. The massive demand for Uber and Ola also shows the increasing need for better public transport options.


Trying to solve worsening issues with daily commute is a bunch of ride-sharing startups in India. These startups are ensuring you reach your destination faster and conveniently without actually investing in your own bike. The bike rental market is currently pegged at $300 million in India.


If you are looking to work in the fast-emerging bike-sharing space, here are a few openings that you might be interested in.


Bike Taxi App
[Jobs roundup] As logistics industry gains ground, check out these job openings in the sector

Operation Executive

Yulu

Experience needed: not specified


As an operation executive at Yulu, the candidate is expected to manage the operations for its fleet of electric scooters by coordinating with its fleet management teams on the ground. Their responsibilities also include managing queries, assistance request, and logged disputes. The candidates are required to generate reports from the operational management system, deciphering information and taking corrective measures.


For more information, click here.

Business Analyst

Bounce

Experience needed: 2+ years


Bounce is looking for someone who can churn out useful insights from data around customers, usage metrics, fueling, pricing, demand forecast, misusage alerting, etc. The candidates are required to partner with leaders from marketing, sales, and operations and help them decide on the next action plan. They should be able to define effective, efficient, and scalable processes and drive continuous improvement through root cause identification and defect elimination.


For more information, click here.

Mobile Architect

Rapido

Experience needed: 8+ years


As a mobile architect at Rapido, the candidate is responsible for designing and developing scalable, resilient and fast mobile applications. They are required to lead and participate in producing deliverables (including architecture, technical design, code development, and QA) to high-quality standards. The candidate needs to work closely with product management and development teams to satisfy business requirements for new features as well as take ownership of the solution from end to end and be responsible for translating functional requirements into a mobile solution.


For more information, click here.

Graphic Designer

Bounce

Experience needed: not specified


Last-mile mobility platform Bounce is looking for someone who can give a visual identity to the brand’s communication. The candidate will be responsible for designing the communication and content pieces that will go out to customers on different platforms like social media, in-app and push notifications, website, hoardings, brochures, and other offline marketing collaterals.


For more information, click here.

HR Executive

Vogo Automotive

Experience needed: 2+ years


The startup is looking for someone who could handle both on-role and off-role hiring needs. The candidate is required to screen, schedule, and co-ordinate a high volume of interviews (telephonic, video and onsite) with both efficiency and accuracy. Their responsibilities also involves working closely with external vendors, local and global stakeholders and interviewers, on achieving the company's hiring targets.


For more information, click here.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

