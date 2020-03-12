[Jobs roundup] As logistics industry gains ground, check out these job openings in the sector

The logistics industry, the sunshine sector of India, is poised to reach $215 billion by 2020, according to a Make in India report. Innovative B2B logistics startups employing cutting-edge technologies such as robotics, automation, data analytics, and IoT, have the potential to significantly disrupt the logistics market.





Thanks to the growing need for tech-enabled, innovation-driven solutions to transform the logistics and supply chain market, investor interest in startups in the space has already seen a notable increase.









India also ranks 35th in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index, underscoring the low efficiency of logistics in India, when compared to that in other countries.





All these make logistics a hot space to work at. YourStory has curated a list of opening at major logistics startups in India.





Engineering Manager

Locus.sh

Experience needed: 8+ years





As engineering manager, the candidate will own one or two pods at Locus. Each pod consist of engineers in backend, frontend, app development, product managers, data science engineers, and quality analysts. The candidate will own the work allocation, delivery and management of the respective pods. The role requires a good amount of technical and people maturity, and he/she should be able to actively work towards reducing chaos, both technically and for the people.





Information Security Engineer

Locus.sh

Experience needed: Not specified





The candidate will manage information security, privacy compliance, and legal requirements, and will automate and simplify security as 'complexity is the enemy of security'. He/she will have to initiate implementation and management of information security compliance with best practice frameworks, and setup guidelines for secure coding practices. It also requires the candidate to conduct and evaluate risk assessments and provide recommendation on remediation actions and business impact.





Supply Chain Manager

Brick&Bolt

Experience needed: 2-4 years





While an engineering degree in Civil Engineering is a must, Brick&Bolt is looking for someone to plan and implement the overall supply chain strategy. The candidate will collaborate with sales, operations, and customer service teams, while determining the key supply chain KPIs and suggesting solutions for process improvements. He/she will identify process bottleneck and implement solutions in a timely manner, and build and maintain good relationships with vendors.





UI/UX Designer

Blackbuck

Experience needed: 1-3 years





Blackbuck is looking for a rockstar UI/UX Designer (interaction designer) who is passionate about designing products for the some big transformations in freight logistics sector in India. The candidate will be a member of our core design team having diverse experience in creating interfaces for new age products and work closely with product and engineering teams to design interactive interfaces for our demand app, supply app and other associated platforms.





Principal Data Scientist

Blackbuck

Experience needed: 10+ years





The primary focus of this data scientist will be to conceive and deploy robust data science constructs, algorithms, and decision support systems, while ensuring they create tangible impact in driving both great customer experience for our shippers and compelling truck utilisation for fleet owners. The data scientist will translate high level business problems into actionable and tangible data structures projects. He/she will actively drive discussions to improve the product by working across teams, especially wherever there are inter-dependencies across teams.





(Edited by Megha Reddy)