LinkedIn and YourStory collaborate to discuss the “Science Behind Scaling B2B Revenues”

As B2B sales reps, you've probably encountered a variety of challenges, some which have little or no impact on your performance, while others have hindered your ability to generate sales. Organisations across the board have tried to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to B2B sales by helping businesses focus on understanding the “what, why, and when” of their customers. Companies that have understood this have scaled faster than their peers in terms of revenue growth, profitability and shareholder value.





The recently held Built2Scale - The Science of Accelerating B2B Revenues event by LinkedIn Sales Navigator and YourStory focussed on the trends shaping the future of B2B sales, how to align sales and marketing priorities for predictable revenue, and how industry stalwarts are using LinkedIn for business.





There’s a need for innovation in sales

According to Harvard Business Review, 90 percent of C-level executives said they have never replied to cold calls or cold emails. Also, 75 percent of B2B buyers said they used social media to make buying decisions. These trends pointed to the fact that conventional sales were losing effectiveness.





Speaking at the event, Edward Hunter, Head - LinkedIn Sales Solutions, India, said that sales teams with the most access to relevant datasets about their customers would win the market. However, with over 2.5 quintillion bytes of data created each day, he said it was essential to create “a digital map of relevant professionals as an effective tool to figure out the best route to get to them, and then take action.” He added that a digital map would provide the richest information to people who could be potential buyers, along with personalised data insights to how to reach them faster.





Scale your revenues with B2B hierarchy of needs

Prasanna Krishnamoorthy, Partner, Upekkha Catalyst spoke about how tapping into the biggest needs that companies had would expedite the sales process, allowing sales teams to build a deeper connection with the buyer. He cited Upekkha’s hierarchy of B2B needs, which has six layers that help sales teams achieve scale.





He added that when it comes to regulation and compliance, most buyers consulted an expert when making a decision. Once the compliance requirements were achieved, the focus would shift to revenue growth. Sales reps with products that could help companies achieve that growth should leverage that opportunity. In the event of a slow down, reps should pitch products that would help companies cut costs.





Prasanna shared that B2B sales reps in the US were accurately aware of how much their time was worth and companies were ready to pay for products that would help them save time. In India, however, he said that they were more keen to save money rather than time. “The Indian market values profitability over productivity. As a seller, you need to position your pitch for their need,” he said.





He also stressed the need to focus on future growth innovation. Most companies that had their revenue, profit and productivity on track, were keen on investing in the future.





One area where most fell short was investing in their brand, and this was a great opportunity to sell products that would help them improve their brand.

How to enable your salespeople in the modern era

Sannidhi Jhala, Senior Sales Productivity Consultant - APAC, LinkedIn stated that 94 percent of executive buyers wanted someone who could sell them value rather than a product; however, only 19 percent of sales reps could sell value. The reason for this gap was that 60 percent of salespeople didn’t adapt their sales style to market requirements throughout their career.





Sannidhi emphasised how it was important to have the right training to be a successful salesperson. “You need to create a sales performance framework, increase retention by identifying each sales rep's competency, and create a data-driven culture,” she said.





Thinking globally and acting locally to stand out

In an informative panel discussion on thinking globally and acting locally, Srividhya V.S, Head - Sales Effectiveness, Infosys said, “It's always been about scaling both ends of the spectrum at Infosys and the global delivery model in India.” Jayati Singh, Global Marketing Head, Tally Solutions added, "Right from starting to scaling up, be cognizant of the fact that there are differences that exist in other countries or markets. Adapt and personalise in the global economy.”





Prakash Ramnath, Director - Global Marketing and Partnerships, Ramco said that three skills made a sales team stand out. A team has to be:





relationship-driven with the ability to connect locally,

able to leverage technology to make work more productive,

able to build a culture where local teams are connected to the central organisation.





In the coming years, more companies will focus on personalised sales approaches and build their competitive advantage on top of data-driven sales. What will your sales team be concentrating on next?