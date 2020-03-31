Coronavirus: MakeMyTrip launches 'Stays for Saviours' to support healthcare workers

Online travel firm MakeMyTrip on Tuesday said it has launched 'Stays for Saviours' initiative to provide temporary accommodations at special rates for the medical frontline force fighting COVID-19.





"This initiative has been rolled out in partnership with hotel chains and independent hotels that are pitching in to support our healthcare heroes across 26 states and four Union Territories", MakeMyTrip said in a statement.





It will enable medical practitioners to discover and book from over 900 hotel properties across 200 cities in India on the MakeMyTrip app, it added.









Many prominent hotel chains like The Park Hotels, IHG, Ginger Hotels, TreeHouse, Lemon Tree Hotels, Oyo Hotels, Keys Group, Sarovar Hotels, Royal Orchid, Citrus Group, Intellistay, Justa, Golden Tulip Hotels Chain, Lyvue group and hundreds of independent hotels have opened their doors at special rates for India's healthcare workers, MakeMyTrip said.





On the initiative, MakeMyTrip Executive Chairman Deep Kalra said,





"We are grateful for the courage shown by healthcare workers and we want to assist them by providing comfortable and subsidised accommodation options to these heroic first responders".





The global outbreak of COVID-19 is making people live through extraordinary times and the exceptional service of frontline workers who are fighting this on behalf of humanity need everyone's support and encouragement, he added.





"Our initiative Stays for Saviours is made possible with the support of our valued partner hotels who share our sense of gratitude towards the medical fraternity that is standing tall to serve humanity during one if its toughest hours," MakeMyTrip Group CEO Rajesh Magow said.





Executive Chairman Deep Kalra and CEO Rajesh Magow have also decided to take 'zero salary' from April 2020 as the company plans to undertake multiple "tough measures" to keep overall expenses at a minimum amid the COVID-19 outbreak.





"On people costs front, both of us will take the lead and take zero salary effective April 2020, while the rest of our leadership team have also offered to take a reduction of approximately 50 percent in their compensation," Kalra and Magow said in a message to company's employees recently.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)





(Edited by Kanishk Singh)