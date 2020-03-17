Coronavirus: Paytm opens donations, partners with Lifebuoy to fight COVID-19 spread

Indian digital payments leader Paytm announced the launch of the ‘India Fights Corona’ campaign to help prevent and manage the spread of novel coronavirus in communities.





In its efforts, the startup has partnered with hygiene brand Lifebuoy and Yuvraj Singh’s YouWeCan Foundation.





Opening donations, Paytm is appealing to Indians to contribute on the Paytm App and help in the distribution of Lifebuoy hygiene products among vulnerable sections of the society.





The donations raised will be used to procure and distribute soaps and handwash to people who need it the most – including people who are a part of our everyday life, such as our househelp, security guards, drivers, and vegetable vendors among others.









In the first phase, both companies will distribute 10 lakh soaps and handwashes at no cost in the affected areas.





Speaking on the cause, Siddharth Pandey, Vice President, Paytm said,





"It is an important responsibility for each one of us to teach fellow Indians about the importance of personal hygiene as part of daily routine. We should fight COVID-19 by staying healthy and restricting the spread of the virus to others. We request everyone to contribute towards this cause so that people who are part of our daily lives get access to such important products."





At the time of writing, the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 132, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised that people should frequently and thoroughly wash hands with soap and water.





Through this partnership, Paytm and Unilever aim to educate everyone on the importance of developing a habit of personal hygiene while avoiding transmission of the virus from one person to another.





(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)