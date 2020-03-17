Coronavirus: Paytm opens donations, partners with Lifebuoy to fight COVID-19 spread

Paytm has also partnered with YouWeCan, a foundation by Yuvraj Singh, to distribute Lifebuoy hygiene products among vulnerable sections of society to fight coronavirus.

By Team YS
17th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Indian digital payments leader Paytm announced the launch of the ‘India Fights Corona’ campaign to help prevent and manage the spread of novel coronavirus in communities.


In its efforts, the startup has partnered with hygiene brand Lifebuoy and Yuvraj Singh’s YouWeCan Foundation.


Opening donations, Paytm is appealing to Indians to contribute on the Paytm App and help in the distribution of Lifebuoy hygiene products among vulnerable sections of the society.


The donations raised will be used to procure and distribute soaps and handwash to people who need it the most – including people who are a part of our everyday life, such as our househelp, security guards, drivers, and vegetable vendors among others.


Paytm
Also Read

Indian startups to the rescue during coronavirus outbreak


In the first phase, both companies will distribute 10 lakh soaps and handwashes at no cost in the affected areas.


Speaking on the cause, Siddharth Pandey, Vice President, Paytm said,


"It is an important responsibility for each one of us to teach fellow Indians about the importance of personal hygiene as part of daily routine. We should fight COVID-19 by staying healthy and restricting the spread of the virus to others. We request everyone to contribute towards this cause so that people who are part of our daily lives get access to such important products."


At the time of writing, the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 132, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.


The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised that people should frequently and thoroughly wash hands with soap and water.


Through this partnership, Paytm and Unilever aim to educate everyone on the importance of developing a habit of personal hygiene while avoiding transmission of the virus from one person to another.


(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

10 quotes by ports tycoon Gautam Adani that reveal the secret behind his success

Sujata Sangwan

Launched from a 2 BHK apartment, this Pune-based startup now makes Rs 1 Cr revenue

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] MS Dhoni backs fintech startup KhataBook

Sujata Sangwan

Reflection, reframing, resilience – 60 quotes on coping with a crisis

Madanmohan Rao
Daily Capsule
How Kerala's health minister is taking the fight to coronavirus
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding Alert] Against all odds, Gojek raises $1.2B to lock horns with Grab

Sampath Putrevu

Coronavirus: The science behind COVID-19 for the avid reader

Anu Acharya

PE/VC investments in Feb slips to 24-month low of $1.7B: Report

Press Trust of India

Customer experience startup SurveySparrow launches self-help portal for organisations amid COVID-19

Apurva P

Out of stock on some popular items, working with partners to ensure availability: Amazon India

Press Trust of India

Binance, WazirX announce $50M fund to foster growth of Blockchain startups in India

Tarush Bhalla

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Mar 20 2020

Empresario Startup Summit 2020

Gujarat
Sat Mar 21 2020

BU'hack 2020

Greater Noida
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru