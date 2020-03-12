IIT Bombay, DST, Intel India announce third edition of startup accelerator programme Plugin

The Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, Intel India, and Society for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (SINE)-IIT Bombay have announced the third edition of Plugin, a one-year collaborative accelerator programme for hardware and systems software startups.





According to a statement, 11 startups have been selected from over 200 entries from across India in areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), security, and platform. These will receive mentoring and coaching, access to labs for tools and platforms, technical and financial support, local and international ecosystem connect and visibility.





Anita Gupta, Scientist – G/ Advisor and Associate Head, NSTEDB, DST, Government of India said, “The international collaboration facilitated by the programme has enabled startups to start local and go global in their approach.”









Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India and VP - Data Platforms Group, Intel Corp said, “Intel continues to be committed to advancing the systems startups (hardware and software) ecosystem in the country in collaboration with the government and academia. Our Intel India Maker Lab incubation programme has so far supported over 70 startups in accelerating their innovation journey and scaling their businesses.”





She added, “We have also seen tremendous success with the last two editions of Plugin, with several participating startups having taken their products to market and generating revenue.”





Plugin aims to address challenges faced by hardware and systems software startups with respect to product design, development, commercialisation, and scaling their business. The collaborative programme facilitates infrastructure and technical support, prototyping, product development, and manufacturing connect from Intel India Maker Lab and SINE-IIT Bombay.





Poyni Bhatt, CEO, Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE)-IIT Bombay, said, "The most important stakeholders in any startup ecosystem are Government, Academia, Industry, and Investors. Plugin combines all of them in terms of partnership and programme benefits."





In the final phase, the startups will be able to showcase their solutions to investors and ecosystem players at a demo day, with the top performing ones also qualifying for post-programme funding support.





(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)