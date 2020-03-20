[Funding alert] Edtech startup Univariety secures $1.1M from India’s premier online giant Info Edge

Univariety, an edtech platform, has raised $1.1 million from India’s premier online giant Info Edge. This is the second investment that Info Edge has led in the Hyderabad-based startup Univariety in a span of two years. Info Edge is one of India’s largest online classifieds company in recruitment, matrimony, real estate, and education services, with multiple leading sites like Naukri.com, 99acres, and Jeevansaathi.





Univariety team





This primary funding will be used by Univariety for business growth, with a focus on product development, scaling up its alumni platform for schools, and deeper brand building. The products will be unique and will support the students and parents in making crucial decisions.





Hitesh Oberoi, Co-Promoter, MD and CEO, Info Edge says, “India is witnessing a growing need for students to make more informed choices about their future. Univariety has succeeded in making career guidance mainstream in K-12 education by partnering with hundreds of top schools. The next phase of career guidance is about preparing students for the skills and careers of the 21st century, many of which don’t even exist today. Univariety is positioned to impact how Indian students face global competition beyond just college admissions. We believe it is ‘Career Guidance 2.0’.”





Univariety’s approach ensures that guidance comes from multiple perspectives (psychometric tests, counsellors, alumni, and universities). It is the only company in the category to have exclusive partnerships with top brands like UCLA and Fortune India.





Speaking about the fundraise, Jaideep Gupta, Founder, and CEO, Univariety says, “The fact that Info Edge has invested in us despite the gloomy external environment is invigorating. Univariety is deeply committed to making career guidance mainstream in Indian schools. Our next phase of growth is focussed on bringing in parents fully into the mix. Our products and programs will help parents upgrade the definition of success to beyond just college admissions.”





Hyderabad-based education-focussed Loestro Advisors was the sole advisor to this transaction.





(Edited by Kanishk Singh)