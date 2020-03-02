Your startup’s innovative cloud architecture could help you win a ticket to re:Invent 2020 in Las Vegas and $50,000 in AWS Credits

While the cloud is no longer THE buzzword, there are several surrounding it. And, one of them is ‘Cloud Architecture.’





Combining a frontend platform, backend platforms, a cloud-based delivery, and a network, cloud architecture is key to solving complex business problems and addressing tech challenges. It comes as no surprise, therefore, that cloud architecture and design is elementary to most tech products out there today.





To put it simply, cloud architecture is all about leveraging and integrating the right technologies and its capabilities to build a cloud solution, that delivers. Enabled by some impeccable cloud architecture, startups are supporting the growth of users, traffic and data size with no drop in performance. They have designed systems that are equipped to take maximum advantage of the virtually unlimited on-demand capacity of cloud computing. The cloud architecture of some of the successful startups leverages a broad set of compute storage, database, analytics, application, and deployment services offered by cloud providers likes AWS. And, that’s not all, the cloud architecture is also enabling cost optimisation by selecting the right types, configurations and storage solutions to suit the needs,





And, enabling some of the most successful startups’ design and develop such cloud architecture is AWS.





If you are one such startup, here’s a big opportunity that has come your way.

AWS Startup Architecture of 2020 Challenge

All you need to do is share a brief overview of your startup’s innovative architecture and how you are leveraging the many capabilities on AWS to drive advantage to your business. Once you share this brief overview, you will then receive instructions to send your architecture file via email.





Technical experts from the AWS Startups Team will then review entries, and select 10 finalists.

If you are among the 10 selected finalists, here’s what you stand to win:

Personalised technical coaching by an AWS technical expert

A chance to pitch on stage at the AWS Summit Mumbai on 8th April before a jury of experts, including VCs, Partners, and CTOs

A chance to be selected as the "Startup Architecture of the Year" 2020 Winner, gaining visibility with 15,000+ Mumbai summit attendees

Win a fully paid ticket for two (Flight, Hotel etc.) to re:Invent 2020 in Las Vegas to compete in the Global Finale, for up to $50,000 in AWS credits.

Who can participate: the eligibility criteria

A startup registered in India with an active AWS account and must:





Be less than three years from the establishment and have not gone IPO

Have not exited (ceased activity, been acquired, or received majority stake outside investment).

Be either self-financed (personal funding, friends and family, crowdfunding, etc.), or venture/accelerator backed. *Please note that only one entry per startup is allowed.





The judging criteria for the challenge will comprise of two elements:





Key differentiator of system architecture: 50%

Quality of the pitch and demonstration: 50%





Take a look at the T&C of the challenge in detail here.





It’s time to get your team of innovative cloud architects together, discuss, deliberate and apply your best foot forward for the AWS Startup Architecture of 2020 Challenge. Applications close on March 10.