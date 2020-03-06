British-Dutch oil and gas company Shell has announced the launch of its 'Scale Track' under its flagship startup incubation E4 programme.





Scale Track is built for mature, energy-related startups that have achieved a product-market fit with their commercial products. It is customised to support startups in strengthening their strategy and scaling up operations by offering insights from global companies and industry leaders, material resources, including full access to their lab at the Shell Technology Centre in Bengaluru, and access to a focussed mentorship programme.





Shell has over 8,500 employees in India





Partners on board for this track include ABB, AVL, Indian Angel Network, Catapult, Maharashtra State Innovation Society, The World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBSCD), and Ola to name a few.





One of the current themes for the 2020 Scale Track is Future of Mobility, with advanced startups in “the mobility space” aspiring to bring forward disruptive technologies, business models, and differentiated offerings.





The other theme is Energy Management Systems, with innovative startups in “the energy management space” ranging from energy auditing to efficiency improvement and overall management.





In a statement, James Unterreiner, General Manager, Shell E4 Startup Hub, said,





"We believe a collaborative approach between corporates is essential to enhance the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country by linking talent, technology, capital, and know-how. The Shell E4 partnerships aim to provide an enhanced value proposition to startups. This is a bespoke programme where the startups will benefit from a network of industry experts and advisors leveraging Shell and its partners’ global reach,"









Here are the 10 startups that have been shortlisted for the 2020 Scale Track after a rigorous examination and evaluation of applications:

Energos

Energos helps commercial and industrial customers realise 15-20 percent of energy savings by adding intelligence to automate and optimise energy flows through edge-deployed self-tuning algorithms.





IOTomation

IOTomation offers Building IoT platform, which improves energy efficiency through automation of buildings.





LogicLadder

LogicLadder offers sustainability management and pollution monitoring solutions approved by the Government of India. It helps customers to acquire real-time enterprise-wide energy and environment data to assess environmental risks, predict anomalies, detect non-compliance, and leverage Machine Learning (ML) for actionable insights.





Jal Technologies

Jal Technologies offers indoor and outdoor solutions to measure and monitor air pollution in smart cities and industries. It helps the government, policymakers, and citizens take concrete action by providing an open-source platform that analyses the collected data providing actionable insights.





Go GreenEOT

Go GreenEOT helps B2B/logistics companies by providing a Vehicle-as-a-Service model (vehicle, battery, charging, insurance) at a monthly cost through an electric vehicle focussed business model.





eee-Taxi

eee-Taxi provides a fleet of electric vehicles for corporate-employee transportation. This includes route optimisation services that minimise travel time by combining telematics, technology, and the EV ecosystem leading to higher productivity and revenue.





Commutec

Commutec is transforming employee transportation business into a mobility service by digitising fleet operators and providing protocol-driven, technology-enabled fleet for corporate employee transportation.





Offgrid

Offgrid is focussed on bringing disruption to the energy storage market through new materials and battery designs.





Magenta Power

Under the Charge Grid brand, Magenta offers universal AC EV charging infrastructure designed for India’s heat, humidity, and usage condition and to be powered by solar.





APChemi

APChemi is one of the leading solution providers for chemically recycling post-consumer plastic waste including landfill plastic waste.





"We are happy to welcome a new batch of startups, the Scale Track cohort, as a part of the well-established E4 Programme. Along with our partners, we believe that these young professionals will reap significant benefits from the programme, which will help them go to the market with a better business strategy and execution capability, leapfrogging their growth," said Nitin Prasad, Chairman, Shell Companies in India.





The Shell E4 Start-up Hub offers programmes to support and enable energy-related startups. These programmes are tailored to suit the unique nature of energy startups, which typically require longer gestation periods.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)