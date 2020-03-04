Student housing startup Stanza Living to invest Rs 150 Cr for working professionals' accommodation

Bengaluru-based student housing startup Stanza Living said that it plans to invest Rs 150 crore in offering accommodation services for working professionals.

By Trisha Medhi
4th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based student housing startup Stanza Living on Wednesday said that it plans to invest Rs 150 crore in offering accommodation services for working professionals.


Anindya Dutta, Managing Director and Co-founder, Stanza Living said, "We will invest Rs 150 crore over one year for working professional category to grow the category to 50,000 beds in next one year."
Anindya Dutta , Sandeep Dalmia

(L-R): Anindya Dutta and Sundeep Dalmia, MD and Co-founders, Stanza Living

Also Read

[Funding alert] Stanza Living raises $5.7 million from Alteria Capital


"Starting with an inventory of 10,000 beds for working professionals across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Coimbatore, the company aims to grow it to 50,000 beds in one year," he said.


Founded in 2017 by Sandeep Dalmia and Anindya Dutta, Stanza Living offers solutions for students and working professionals with an inventory of 55,000 beds across 10+ cities in India.


The company plans to expand its services for the working professionals in six cities by the end of next quarter, Dutta added.


Speaking on the extension of the startup's operations, Anindya said,


“After successfully catering to student requirements across 10 cities, we feel this is the appropriate time to foray into the working professional category. Like our student offering, we have invested in understanding the nuanced needs of working professionals and will be launching a separate product offering designed for their lifestyle requirements.”


Stanza Living’s solutions for working professionals have been developed after 10 months of research and planning, which also included interviews with 3,000 graduating students, entry-level working professionals, and property owners. The insights gathered on their lifestyle requirements have been used to create a customised shared living space for migrant working professionals.


“Our foray into the working professional's category follows the journey of our student consumers. As they graduate and become potential migrant working professionals, we want to continue delivering an aspirational lifestyle solution adaptable to their evolving needs, wherever they migrate," stated Sandeep Dalmia, Managing Director and Co-founder of Stanza Living.


(Edited by Suman Singh)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Ecommerce startup Soxytoes raises investment from Gurugram-based angel network

Apurva P

From shop owner to an entrepreneur earning Rs 60 lakhs as a Flipkart seller, this former banking professional has cracked the secret to success

Sindhu MV

What big companies are doing to keep their employees safe as coronavirus spreads

Sujata Sangwan

Tax filing startup ClearTax makes its second acquisition in 6 months with Karvy’s GST services unit

Tarush Bhalla
Daily Capsule
The story of Gunjan Patidar, CTO of Zomato
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

SC ruling on cryptocurrency brings much-needed relief and excitement to crypto startups, industry

Tarush Bhalla

Paytm employee in Gurgaon tests positive for coronavirus

Press Trust of India

Facebook is giving free ads to WHO to cut down coronavirus misinformation

Press Trust of India

JioGenNext, the startup accelerator from Reliance, has been the gateway to growth and scale for over 136 startups in India. Applications are open for the 12th cohort

Team YS

This Poker Pro keeps raising the stakes and players are cashing in

Team YS

[Funding alert] Singapore startup FlixStock raises $2.5M from Wavemaker Partners, others

Debolina Biswas

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore