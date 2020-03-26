Coronavirus: TapChief guide reveals how you can make remote working work

The world has united to fight coronavirus, and businesses are doing their bit by enabling remote work and helping employees follow social distancing guidelines.





As India readies for an unprecedented 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, work from home has never been more relevant.









Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the challenge posed by the pandemic is “graver than even that posed by the world wars and we need to be on constant vigil to prevent its spread”, and has asked companies to allow employees to work from home wherever feasible.





Remote working is likely to be the new normal for a while. Numerous remote working and real-time collaboration tools, including Zoom, Amazon Chime, Zoho Meeting, and Adobe Connect, are making sure that it’s business as usual for companies across the world.

But, are you remote ready?

The suddenness and immediacy of the work-from-home decision has forced everyone, from executives to team members, to wonder how they can transition to a remote model almost overnight.





How does working remotely change office dynamics? How can remote teams function effectively? How can we ensure that all employees feel connected? How do we ensure that productivity is not hit?





Bengaluru-based TapChief, an online platform that enables businesses to source and shortlist industry experts, has put together a practical guide to working from home in India. The guide leverages the best practices and insights the startup has learned while enabling remote work over the past four years to reveal how companies can manage the transition to remote work easily.





The beginning lies in a work-from-home policy that cover the basics — daily schedules, goals and objectives, communication and collaboration, and reporting structures. The report suggests that companies:





● Define the work hours and how they will be distributed among different aspects such as goal setting, collaboration, deep work, and reflection.

● Specify daily activities (standups, one-on-ones, logs and reports, etc.) and how they will be managed.

● Specify the documentation, communication, and collaboration tools that will be used.

● Establish how tasks will be assigned, how their progress will be monitored, and how the overall productivity will be measured.

● Explain the changes (if any) that were made to the Standard Operating Procedures owing to the switch to remote working.

● Communicate what would be considered as acceptable behaviour and what wouldn't be.





The report details out all aspects pertinent to remote working, including:





● Preparing for the switch to a remote working model

● Embracing the remote lifestyle

● Facilitating seamless collaboration

● Effective communication

● Building an effective feedback culture

● Keeping your team's morale up





As companies adapt to remote and flexi work structures, the pandemic is likely to leave a lasting impact on how work is conducted in the future.





