Twitter launches disappearing tweets feature 'Fleets'; #RIPTwitter trends globally

Micro-blogging site Twitter brings social media's most-loved feature Stories to its platform but users are not impressed. They want something else.

By Sohini Mitter
5th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Ephemeral content is fast emerging as the next battleground for social media platforms. The latest to join the "disappearing feature" bandwagon is Twitter.


The micro-blogging network is testing Fleets, a feature that makes tweets disappear in 24 hours. The product is modelled on Stories, a widely popular feature first launched by Snapchat, and later aped by Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and YouTube.


Twitter announced that Fleets will debut in Brazil. The feature will appear as rounded profile icons on top of the users' timelines on the mobile app.


Fleet

Image: Twitter

Users can view Fleets even from handles they don't follow by going to a profile page. Unlike tweets, Fleets will come without Like, Reply, or Retweet options. They won't show up on Twitter Search too, which makes it a little less public than regular tweets.


To compose a Fleet, users have to hit the '+' icon. You can add text, photos, videos, and GIFs to Fleets. However, unlike on Instagram Stories, advanced editing tools are missing here.


Fleets can only be reacted to via DM. “We’re hoping that fleets can help people share the fleeting thoughts that they would have been unlikely to tweet,” Twitter said.


Fleet-

Image: Twitter

Twitter's Product Lead Kavyon Beykpour explained the rationale behind Fleets.


He said,


"We are working to create new capabilities that address some of the anxieties that hold people back from talking on Twitter... People often tell us that they don’t feel comfortable tweeting because Tweets can be seen and replied to by anybody, feel permanent and performative (how many Likes and Retweets will this get!?) Many of us can probably empathise with this."


However, despite the seemingly noble inspiration behind this feature, Fleets received immediate backlash from Twitterati worldwide.


Also Read

Here's why Indians are joining open-source social network Mastodon in large numbers

Twitter faces backlash for Fleets

Users trended #RIPTwitter throughout the day.


Most believe that their request for an edit button has been ignored by Twitter for long, and instead, it has rolled out a not-so-useful feature.



Users went on to fill the platform with memes.



This may not end well. We're waiting for Twitter to react.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

From shop owner to an entrepreneur earning Rs 60 lakhs as a Flipkart seller, this former banking professional has cracked the secret to success

Sindhu MV

[Funding alert] Ecommerce startup Soxytoes raises investment from Gurugram-based angel network

Apurva P

[Funding alert] Coffee startup Sleepy Owl raises series A round led by Rukam Capital

Trisha Medhi

This career counselling startup bounced back from bankruptcy to help 2.5M students

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
How social commerce startups are taking India by storm
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

At 93, Padma Shri awardee Godawari Dutta is preserving an ancient art by training over 50,000 people

Think Change India

[Funding alert] Salesken raises $8M in Series A round from Sequoia India

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Strata raises $1.5 M in seed round from SAIF Partners, Mayfield India, PropStack

Sindhu Kashyaap

How SaaS startup FourKites went on to raise $101.5M in 6 years by helping brands track and manage freight

Vishal Krishna

Chiratae Ventures announces two-day HUDDLE to help DeepTech startups scale-up

Jerlin Justus

Calling all RetailTech and FinTech startups! Apply to the JGI Accelerator programme and scale your business.

Jerlin Justus

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Mar 06 2020

The Economic Times presents Global Business Summit

New Delhi
Fri Mar 06 2020

Diversity & Inclusion Summit 2020

Hyderabad
Fri Mar 06 2020

Aarambh 2020

Gurugram
Sat Mar 07 2020

MSME Innovation & Start-up Summit 2nd Edition & #Time2Leap Awards

Bengaluru