Unacademy acquires exam preparation platform Kreatryx

Edtech startup Unacademy announced on Tuesday that it has acquired online exam preparation platform Kreatryx in a cash and stock deal. Post the acquisition, Kreatryx will continue to operate as an individual brand and will be run by its founder Ankit Goyal under the Unacademy Brands Team headed by Dinesh Godara.









Founded in 2014, Kreatryx is an online preparation platform focused on GATE and ESE. Currently, the platform provides online classes for GATE, SSC, ESE, CIL and VIZAG STEEL.





Gaurav Munjal, Co-founder and CEO of Unacademy, said in a release:

“At Unacademy, we are consistently working towards building the world’s largest educational platform. As we seek to deepen our footprint across multiple categories, we are always on the lookout for like-minded partners who share the same vision and have made a difference within specific test preparation categories. With its strong presence in the GATE and ESE segment, Kreatryx will play a pivotal role in further building our dominance in the segment and bring us closer to achieving our vision."





Unacademy was founded by Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini, Hemesh Singh, and Sachin Gupta in 2015. The platform empowers educators by helping them create high-quality educational lessons on its Educator App that learners can access via its Learning App. With a network of over 10,000 educators and over 13 million learners, 30 plus exam categories, Unacademy’s constant goal is to help learners achieve their dreams. Earlier, in 2018, Unacademy acquired Wifistudy, an online learning platform on YouTube with over 10 million subscribers.





Ankit said, “We are delighted to be a part of Unacademy. We, at Kreatryx, share a common vision with Unacademy, that of leveling the playing field and making quality education accessible to all. We believe that joining our forces will help us create a huge impact in the market, especially when it comes to critical exams like GATE and ESE.”





Recently, in the wake of coronavirus, Unacademy announced to open up its platform for all educational institutes across the country, to enable them to teach students Live on its platform. Other edtech platforms including BYJU's, Vedantu, Toppr, Educational Initiatives, UpGrad, and Lido Learning are offering free online courses to ensure that learning is not disrupted.





