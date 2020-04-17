Amazon dispels myths on safety of ecommerce deliveries during coronavirus lockdown period

The ecommerce industry in India is getting ready to restart its operations from April 20 – after nationwide lockdown was imposed to combat coronavirus from March 25 – with adherence to high standards of hygiene.





In such an environment, one of India's leading ecommerce players Amazon announced that it has implemented a series of preventative hygiene measures across its sites to help keep associates delivery partners, and customers safe.









The US-headquartered tech and ecommerce giant wants to dispel several myths around the safety of its delivery and steps it has taken.





Myth: Online orders are not safe during lockdown

Amazon claims it has made several changes to the process of how its customers receive their packages to protect the health and safety of both the customer and the delivery associates. This includes frequent cleaning of surfaces and vehicles.





Additionally, delivery associates have been asked to high standards of hygiene, and have been told to stay home if they feel sick or have a fever.

Myth: Receiving packages is risky

Amazon has temporarily changed the delivery procedure. Packages will be placed at a distance of two metres.

Myth: Delivery associates operate without the right permissions

Amazon has highlighted that the permission given by the government to ecommerce players is to deliver essential goods during the lockdown.





Also, local authorities have expedited the process to provide limited passes to delivery associates.

Myth: Exchange or return of products at doorstep

Amazon has temporarily suspended processes that require interaction and engagement at a customer's doorstep.

Myth: Delivery associates operate in crowded unclean work spaces

Amazon has increased the frequency and intensity of cleaning at all sites, including regular sanitisation of door handles, handrails, touch screens, scanners, and other frequently touched areas.





The work stations are regularly cleaned and disinfected and everyone is advised to maintain a safe distance from each other.