Coronavirus: Australian edtech startup Matific launches in India

Australia-based edtech startup Matific launched an online gamified mathematics resource in India to help students stuck at home due to the lockdown better understand the subject.





The platform has been designed by mathematics professors and curriculum experts, and is aligned with the syllabus outlined by the ICSE and CBSE boards.









“Given the current environment, schools institutions are going online around the world as they send students home with no timeline for return. Matific’s solutions enable students to continue their learning process," said Vibha Mahajan, vice president of Matific India, in a press release.





“Matific Galaxy is backed by extensive research and designed by senior mathematics professors and curriculum experts, making it the most comprehensive online mathematics resource. We want to ensure that all students in all areas of India have the opportunity to continue learning during this time. This means ensuring that the price is not an issue,” she added.





The Matific Galaxy App was launched in May 2018 to introduce a new, fun, and simple way of approaching math that simultaneously helps young students develop a lifelong appreciation for the subject and its applications.





It features hundreds of math games and features lessons for students in kindergarten to Class 6, for the Indian market. Its annual plan costs Rs 210 per month, after a seven-day free trial, and the platform can be used offline as well.





Matific was co-founded by top Australian businessman Leon Kamenev along with Raz Kupferman, and Shmulik London. Its educational resources are available in 45 countries, and have been translated into 26 languages.