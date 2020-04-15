Coronavirus: Australian edtech startup Matific launches in India

Australia-based Matific's math learning tool aims to make the subject fun for Indian students forced to stay home due to the coronavirus lockdown.

By Apurva P
15th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Australia-based edtech startup Matific launched an online gamified mathematics resource in India to help students stuck at home due to the lockdown better understand the subject.


The platform has been designed by mathematics professors and curriculum experts, and is aligned with the syllabus outlined by the ICSE and CBSE boards.


edtech
Also Read

With coronavirus causing schools to shut down, edtech startups BYJU’S, Vedantu, Toppr step in to help


“Given the current environment, schools institutions are going online around the world as they send students home with no timeline for return. Matific’s solutions enable students to continue their learning process," said Vibha Mahajan, vice president of Matific India, in a press release.  


“Matific Galaxy is backed by extensive research and designed by senior mathematics professors and curriculum experts, making it the most comprehensive online mathematics resource. We want to ensure that all students in all areas of India have the opportunity to continue learning during this time. This means ensuring that the price is not an issue,” she added.


The Matific Galaxy App was launched in May 2018 to introduce a new, fun, and simple way of approaching math that simultaneously helps young students develop a lifelong appreciation for the subject and its applications.


It features hundreds of math games and features lessons for students in kindergarten to Class 6, for the Indian market. Its annual plan costs Rs 210 per month, after a seven-day free trial, and the platform can be used offline as well.


Matific was co-founded by top Australian businessman Leon Kamenev along with Raz Kupferman, and Shmulik London. Its educational resources are available in 45 countries, and have been translated into 26 languages.

(Edited by Aparajita Saxena)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

These industries can restart their operations from April 20 as per new guidelines

Thimmaya Poojary

Coronavirus: Meet the techies who joined hands to enable delivery of essentials

Sindhu Kashyaap

BYJU's founder is India's youngest billionaire; Mukesh Ambani retains top spot

Sohini Mitter

Coronavirus: CRED's new product will allow users to pay rent using credit cards

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
This startup is using drones to monitor social distancing
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus updates for April 15

Team YS

World’s youngest male developer from Jammu and Kashmir is helping India fight coronavirus

Shreya Ganguly

Coronavirus: Kanpur Smart City deploys AI tool for administrative work

Press Trust of India

As doors open for online education amid coronavirus lockdown, upGrad prepares for growth

Vishal Krishna

Managing Pay-Cuts with Equanimity

T N Hari

Coronavirus: OYO Townhouse offers free stays to Indian medical personnel fighting against COVID-19

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru