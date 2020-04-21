Learn how to leverage the AWS cloud, to build and innovate at scale with the free AWS Summit Online

Cloud-based technology has emerged as one of the biggest disruptors in business as well as a key enabler of digital transformation. Rapidly changing customer needs are forcing firms to evolve and adapt, making cloud computing an essential ingredient in business strategy.





At a time when firms must continuously innovate to stay in the game, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is helping you develop a road map for your own cloud journey by hosting the AWS Summit Online on Wednesday, May 13 at 9 AM. This free online summit is designed for executives and IT professionals looking to leverage the AWS Cloud to build and innovate at scale.

To know more and register for the summit, click here.

What’s in it for you?

From infrastructure and computing abilities to scaling up, lowering costs, security and efficient execution, cloud technology can deliver real transformation for businesses and accelerate their journeys towards desired business outcomes. The AWS Summit Online will help you build your own agenda on the event platform, and gain insights from a full catalogue of sessions that are most relevant to your job role, topic interest, and industry.





These in-depth discussions will be delivered by AWS subject matter experts who will share best practices and real-world customer stories with you. The Summit will begin with a keynote by Dr. Werner Vogels, Chief Technology Officer, Amazon.com, followed by sessions, live questions, experiential zones and more.





Here’s what is in store:





40+ sessions across 10 tracks





Learn from AWS experts to accelerate your cloud journey and deep dive into architecture and code. Based on your business needs and technical expertise, build your own agenda from a broad range of topics: machine learning, migration, data and analytics, enterprise, DevOps and more.





An experiential zone





Dive deep into architectures and technical stacks, and learn how AWS experts have helped solve real-world problems for organisations in industries and walk away with the ability to implement these or similar solutions in your own organisation.





Live chat with AWS experts





Q&A with AWS experts during sessions and live chat whilst you explore the zones





A resource center





Learn more by downloading resources around AWS Marketplace, AWS Partner Network and more. Gain access to short tutorials, whitepapers, reference architectures, and customer case studies to expand your knowledge of AWS.





The AWS DeepRacer League Summit Race





Compete for prizes and meet fellow machine learning enthusiasts, online. Racers will have the opportunity to join the DeepRacer online workshop and have a 1-to-1 chat with our machine-learning experts.

Why should you attend?

To learn how cloud technology can help your business transform – lowering costs, improving efficiency, and innovating at scale – at this free digital summit.

Get your questions answered by our AWS business and technical experts, and engage in virtual activities such as the Builders’ Zone and Skills Zone.

Hear the very latest in opening and closing keynotes, an array of insightful breakout sessions featuring customer stories, and engage with AWS experts to get your questions answered live.

Get educated about AWS services and learn to design, deploy, and operate infrastructure and applications.

Enhance your skills with hands-on learning, get insights from inspiring demos in the Builders’ Zone and discover what AWS and Partner ecosystem can do for your business.





From Introductory (Level 100) to Intermediate (Level 200), Advanced (Level 300) and Expert (Level 400) this summit has something for everyone -- overview of AWS services and features, best practices, details of service features and demos, deep-diving into the selected topics etc.





So, if you are a business decision-maker looking forward to a day of learning, an IT professional, solution architect, developer, engineer or a system administrator wanting to gain new skills and a deeper understanding of the greatest tech stacks on AWS, register today for the AWS Summit Online on May 13 at 9 AM.