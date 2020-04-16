How AWS helped Hello English scale and meet the user demands of 50 million users worldwide

By Team YS
16th Apr 2020
Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services

Founded in 2012 as a platform that enabled people to learn different foreign languages, Nishant Patni, Founder and CEO, Hello English, realised that there was a bigger opportunity in enabling people to learn English. The startup then rebranded and launched as Hello English, a platform that allows people to learn English from different vernacular languages across the world. Today, Hello English is the go-to platform for over 50 million users from across the world.


The startup has scaled rapidly in a short time thanks to AWS..


“One of the first benefits (of AWS) was that it abstracted a lot of work w.r.t. maintaining and hosting server on-premise,” says Nishant.


“It provided reliability and security that customers and enterprises wanted. But, scalability has been one big factor where AWS has always helped us. We have not had one piece of code that’s hosted physically. We have not had a single server hosted on-premise. Thanks to AWS, we have been able to scale on demand.”

In addition, the founder says that the numerous microservices and stacks offered by AWS makes it super easy to experiment, pilot and roll it out as part of their offering.


Watch how AWS also opened doors for Hello English to connect with Amazon’s large ecosystem and win enterprise clients

