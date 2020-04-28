Bengaluru-based bike sharing platform Bounce has announced the launch of ScooterHero to aid the movement of frontline workers like healthcare workers, civic authorities, and delivery partners. Individual two-wheeler owners can sign-up on scooterhero.bounceshare.com and enlist their idle two-wheelers to be used for movement by the frontline workers.





Many healthcare workers, civic authorities and delivery executives are working round-the-clock to battle the pandemic. However, COVID-19 has forced cities to significantly scale back public transportation services, thus restricting the movement of these frontline warriors.





Bounce founders: (from left) Varun Agni, Anil Giri and Vivekananda Hallekere





"With this step, Bounce aims to make more mobility options available to these warriors who are helping us navigate through this difficult time," said a statement shared by the company.





With the national lockdown and the limited availability of services, mobility has become a challenge for many frontline workers. And yet, many individual owners have their two-wheelers lying idle. The team launched ScooterHero to bring ease in transport.





Individuals who enlist their vehicle have the option of lending it to be used free of charge, or can charge up to Rs 80 per day.





"This can potentially help thousands of people from the economically weaker section to earn some money from their idle assets," added the statement.





The impact of coronavirus has been severe on the mobility sector. Many mobility startups like Rapido, Bounce, Yolo, Vogo, and even Ola and Uber, are working with grocery players for delivery, and even movement to hospitals.





The businesses have nevertheless been impacted. The founders of Bounce have decided to not take any salary, while the rest of the employees have agreed for pay cuts in the range of 20-60 percent to tide over the very difficult business impact situation due to coronavirus.





Today, the Bengaluru-based startup is valued at $520 million. Bounce, which has raised $207 million in funding, has a fleet of 19,000 scooters, clocked over 10 million rides in a year just in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and was clocking close to 120,000 rides per day in Bengaluru alone before coronavirus.