CloudConnect Communications roles out web conferencing solution WeConference

CloudConnect Communications, a mobile-first virtual network operator, on Wednesday launched WeConference, a state-of-the-art white-label solution that enables HD video conferencing and webinars for brands to ‘Connect. Collaborate. Orchestrate’.





Amid the coronavirus outbreak, several companies have transitioned to remote working models, and are increasingly relying on video conferencing solutions to connect their teams and ensure business continuity.









Incepted and nurtured in India, CloudConnect Communications offers a homegrown solution that is both technologically sound and extremely secure.





Raman Singh, Co-Founder and CRO, CloudConnect Communications, said,





“Due to the COVID-19 crisis, employees from most organisations are now working from home. As India’s first and only end-to-end cloud and mobile app-based PBX and unified communication service provider, the development of a tech-backed video conferencing solution was our next natural progression. With WeConference, we aim to offer companies a secure solution that they can rely on to carry out their meetings and conferences seamlessly.”





The platform’s WebRTC-based online conference room utilises both Datagram Transport Layer Security (DTLS) and Secure Real-time Transport Protocol (SRTP) to encrypt data. It further allows moderators to secure the virtual conference room by using tools like ‘moderator-only access, one-time password and PIN, conference room lock, and user blocking feature.

Moreover, WeConference provides the highest levels of virtual meeting security with 128b encryption, where all voice and video calls are fully-encrypted, while media is encrypted from all participants to the company’s server. Furthermore, chat messages are sent via HTTPS and received via WebSockets over SSL/TLS, which are both highly trusted security protocols.





To maintain high standards of data privacy, WeConference does not share user data with any third-parties. The platform does not have a ‘Login with Facebook or Google’ features. Its desktop app installation has been verified secure by Veracode as part of the PenTest run in late 2019. WeConference applies the principles and rules of GDPR – the gold standard in privacy protection – to all customers.





Apart from its leading-edge security features, WeConference offers a host of other innovative features such as AI-led transcription, audio, and video recording, integrated dial-ins, live video streaming, and meetings with 100 participants. Its auto-tag feature automatically transcribes the recording, while the smart search tool allows searching for keywords within the meeting transcript.