Coronavirus: Admission24 enables digital transformation for over 150 educational institutions

Admission24 has enabled digital transformation for more than 150 educational institutions amid the coronavirus pandemic by leveraging a wide spectrum of its solutions, in the last two weeks. Admission24 is a platform that offers information and knowledge pertaining to educational and career needs.

Founder of Admission24





The company offers solutions to educational requirements of a parent, children, teacher, colleges, and universities with a focus on delivering ease and convenience through digital transformation.

With digital transformation, the company has added a new revenue stream to many educational institutions. It has helped schools and colleges set up a strong business foundation with future-ready technologies. Admission24 is providing digital services like virtual home work assignment, online results, online attendance, online fee payment, admission inquiries, and purchasing books and study material.

Abhinav Sekhri, CEO and Founder, Admission24, says, “Digital transformation in the education industry has been quite prevalent in western countries. However, with the outbreak of coronavirus, Indian educational institutions are also adopting digital transformation across different verticals of their functions. And we are glad to enable more than 150 educational institutions in the last two weeks on our platform to help them gear up with the digitally transformed functional abilities to make a strong comeback.”

The company is using emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and ML to bring in interactive education tools in order to disrupt the ecosystem.

Admission24 has signed up with renowned educational institutions like Cambridge International Schools, Doon International Schools, CT Public Schools, St. Soldier Schools, Bachpan Play Schools, St. Soldier Group of Colleges, VMS Group of Colleges, The I-Schools chain, and NEST Kindergarten Play School to automate their offline services.

“2020 is a year of revolution for the edtech industry and we are committed to successfully providing competitive technology solutions to our clients. We believe that superior experience lies at the centre of every solution we develop and our mission is to continue providing value to our clients which will pave the way for growth,” says Abhinav.

Since 2019, Admission24 has digitally transformed more than 50,000 educational institutions. The company with its strong backend team across India is closely working with educational institutions to bring more convenience to the entire ecosystem.

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)