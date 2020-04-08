Coronavirus: Admission24 enables digital transformation for over 150 educational institutions

Admission24 has launched the initiative as schools and colleges want to scale up their learn-and-teach-from-home concept amid coronavirus lockdown.

By Vishal Krishna
8th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Admission24 has enabled digital transformation for more than 150 educational institutions amid the coronavirus pandemic by leveraging a wide spectrum of its solutions, in the last two weeks. Admission24 is a platform that offers information and knowledge pertaining to educational and career needs. 

 

Admissions24

Founder of Admission24


The company offers solutions to educational requirements of a parent, children, teacher, colleges, and universities with a focus on delivering ease and convenience through digital transformation

 

With digital transformation, the company has added a new revenue stream to many educational institutions. It has helped schools and colleges set up a strong business foundation with future-ready technologies. Admission24 is providing digital services like virtual home work assignment, online results, online attendance, online fee payment, admission inquiries, and purchasing books and study material. 

              

Abhinav Sekhri, CEO and Founder, Admission24, says, “Digital transformation in the education industry has been quite prevalent in western countries. However, with the outbreak of coronavirus, Indian educational institutions are also adopting digital transformation across different verticals of their functions. And we are glad to enable more than 150 educational institutions in the last two weeks on our platform to help them gear up with the digitally transformed functional abilities to make a strong comeback.”

The company is using emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and ML to bring in interactive education tools in order to disrupt the ecosystem

 

Admission24 has signed up with renowned educational institutions like Cambridge International Schools, Doon International Schools, CT Public Schools, St. Soldier Schools, Bachpan Play Schools, St. Soldier Group of Colleges, VMS Group of Colleges, The I-Schools chain, and NEST Kindergarten Play School to automate their offline services. 

  

“2020 is a year of revolution for the edtech industry and we are committed to successfully providing competitive technology solutions to our clients. We believe that superior experience lies at the centre of every solution we develop and our mission is to continue providing value to our clients which will pave the way for growth,” says Abhinav.

 

Since 2019, Admission24 has digitally transformed more than 50,000 educational institutions. The company with its strong backend team across India is closely working with educational institutions to bring more convenience to the entire ecosystem. 

 

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Travel startup Treebo Hotels asks employees to voluntarily resign, founders take 60 pc pay cut

Sutrishna Ghosh

Coronavirus: Sridhar Vembu's Zoho donates Rs 25 Cr to PM-CARES Fund

Vishal Krishna

Coronavirus: Karnataka in favour of lifting lockdown in COVID-19-free districts, says CM

Press Trust of India

More than 29M hydroxychloroquine doses bought by the US have come from India: Trump

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
From Ola to StanPlus - how startups are helping COVID-19 patients
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus updates for April 8

Team YS

Aiisma launches data marketplace app with coronavirus tracking feature

Vishal Krishna

Coronavirus: Indian government allocates Rs 200 Cr to institutions developing COVID-19 solutions

Shreya Ganguly

Coronavirus: Uttar Pradesh seals COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Karnataka in favour of lifting lockdown in COVID-19-free districts, says CM

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Govt announces immediate tax refunds for SMEs, individuals to beat cash crunch

Rashi Varshney

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru