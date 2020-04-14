Coronavirus: Amazon says its top concern is ensuring the health and safety of its employees

Ecommerce giant Amazon has come out in support of its employees and customers to fight the coronavirus by creating some global processes, which is being implemented in India and other countries.

By Vishal Krishna
14th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

As COVID-19 continues to spread, online shopping has increased, particularly for essential goods. To address this need and help ensure the safety of its employees and associates, global ecommerce major Amazon has adjusted its logistics, transportation, supply chain, purchasing, and third-party seller processes to prioritise stocking and delivering higher-priority items. This will result in some of its delivery promises being longer than usual.


Mike Pence, VP of Amazon, said in a statement that Amazon’s top concern is ensuring the health and safety of its employees. They have made over 150 process updates to help protect employees—from enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures to piloting new efforts like using disinfectant fogs in their fulfillment center.


The company has distributed personal protective gear such as masks for its employees, and has implemented temperature checks across its operations worldwide. The company is also working on building scalable testing for coronavirus.


Amazon India

They have filled 100,000 new jobs announced in March, and are adding 75,000 more to help meet customer demand and assist existing employees fulfilling orders for essential products.


The company has increased pay for hourly employees by $2 per hour in the US and countries like Canada and the continent of Europe (in their currencies Canadian$2 and Euro €2).


The company doubled the regular hourly base pay for every overtime hour worked, and is offering extra time off with full pay for those diagnosed with COVID-19. It has also established a $25 million relief fund for partners (delivery drivers) and seasonal associates who face financial hardship or quarantine.

Protecting customers

Amazon is increasing capacity for grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market as quickly as possible.


It has enhanced cleaning at all Whole Foods Market stores, and is now open one hour early for customers who are over 60 years old in the US (70+ years old in the UK). Customers ordering delivery from Prime Now, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market can select "unattended delivery" during checkout if they prefer not to come into contact with others.


“We’re focusing on high-priority items to ensure the fastest delivery of household staples, medical supplies, and other high demand products coming into our fulfillment centers.We’re vigorously combating price gouging to help protect customers, help ensure fair pricing, and combat those seeking to profit off the COVID-19 crisis,” the company said in a statement.


It has also enabled Amazon and Alexa devices to help keep customers stay connected and informed.

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Flipkart Co-founder Sachin Bansal becomes Managing Director of Navi Technologies

Team YS

NITI Aayog extends deadline for proposals on linking ecommerce with SMEs till May 15

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: SBI provides 3-month relief under loan settlement repayment

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Venture Catalysts invests in health supplement startup Power Gummies

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
What we need to do to fix India's supply chain
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus: SoftBank Group forecasts $7B full-year net loss

Press Trust of India

Extended lockdown to cause $234.4 B economic loss, says Barclays

Press Trust of India

This Flipkart seller’s story shows how the e-commerce industry is focusing its attention on battling the pandemic by fulfilling essential needs

Sindhu MV

NITI Aayog extends deadline for proposals on linking ecommerce with SMEs till May 15

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Venture Catalysts invests in health supplement startup Power Gummies

Sujata Sangwan

Airtel, Apollo Hospitals Group team up to support India's battle against COVID-19 pandemic

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru