Coronavirus: Clensta's bath and shampoo solutions promise to keep you clean without using water

“In the worst circumstances, a person should be able to take a bath without water for at least six months,” says Puneet Gupta, Founder of IIT Delhi Incubated startup Clensta. With the world grappling the problem of coronavirus, the need for a product that ensures perfect hygiene is critical.

In a conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Puneet Gupta, Founder of Clensta, tells us how the startup’s waterless bath and shampoo solutions are aiding the battle against coronavirus.













“In most hospitals, the average stay for bedridden patients is five to six days. And the sponge bath given for personal hygiene isn’t really the best solution,” he says.





Founded in 2016, Clensta’s vision is to provide innovative and easy solutions for day-to-day health and hygiene-related problems by reducing the dependence on water.





The startup claims that over 500 hospitals, including AIIMs, have adopted Clensta’s solutions. Its products are also mandated by the Indian Defence to be used by soldiers in Siachen, Ladakh, and other remote places.





Clensta Waterless Body Bath and Clensta Waterless Shampoo remove dirt, dust, and oil buildup from the skin and head, and moisturise the skin and hair. The products are an effective clinical solution to provide hygiene without the use of water.









The shampoo has to be applied on the hair until it gets wet and has to be gently massaged onto the scalp and wiped off with a clean towel. On the other hand, the body wash has to be poured onto the hands, applied on the body, massaged gently and then towel dried.





Puneet claims that one 100ml bottle of Clensta’s shampoo or body wash saves more than 300 litres of water.





Clensta also sells a hand sanitiser. Recently, the startup received a Rs 5 lakh grant from BIRAC to build a waterless toothpaste solution.