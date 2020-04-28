Coronavirus: Norms relaxed for biz activities in green zone in Karnataka

The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced further relaxations in the lockdown norms in 14 districts, which are in the green zone with no coronavirus cases so far, allowing industrial operations and functioning of shops with certain conditions, including social distancing.





According to an order issued by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, the 14 districts where the latest relaxations will be applicable are Chamarajanagar, Koppal, Chikmagaluru, Raichur, Chitradurga, Ramanagara, Hassan, Shivamogga, Haveri, Yadgir, Kolar, Davanagere, Udupi and Kodagu.

Karnataka will rebound after the CoVid-19 crisis





Industries were permitted to operate in rural areas, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities in these districts, barring Ramanagara.





Manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Export Oriented Units (EoUs), industrial estates, and industrial townships have been allowed to run in the 14 districts.





These permissions come with a rider that these establishments will have to make arrangements for the stay of workers within their premises as far as possible in the adjacent buildings. The employers will have to arrange the transportation of workers in a dedicated vehicle ensuring social distancing.





They should also have to implement the standard operating protocol as mentioned in the Karnataka Revised Consolidated Guidelines, the order said.





Similarly, shops, including those in residential complexes and market complexes, and registered under the Shops and Establishment Act, except multi-brand and single brand malls, have been permitted to operate outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities.





In areas coming under municipal corporations and municipalities, all shops - neighbourhood and standalone, and shops in residential complexes - will be allowed to function. However, multi-brand and single brand malls and shops in market complexes will not be permitted in these areas.





All shops will have to function with 50 percent workers, and they should wear masks and maintain social distancing.





In the districts of Bellary, Mandya, Bengaluru Rural, Gadag, Tumkuru, Chickkaballapur, Uttar Kannada and Dharwad, the decision regarding opening of shops and industries in areas where there are no active COVID-19 cases will be taken by concerned District-in-charge-Minister, the order said.





In the districts of Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi, Mysuru, Vijaypura, Bagalkot, Kalburgi, Bidar and Dakshina Kannada - which are red zones for COVID-19 - the existing guidelines and addendums will continue to be in force without any change during the lockdown, it said.