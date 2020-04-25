Coronavirus updates for April 25

The number of coronavirus positive cases in India neared 25,000, with 780 deaths reported, according to Worldometer. Across the world, the number of cases have crossed 2.85 million and the death toll has crossed 198,000.





According to the government, the doubling rate in India further reduced from 7.5 days to 10 days. In Maharashtra alone, 394 new cases and 18 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. In Delhi, the number of hotspots have risen to 92.





In many parts of the world, protests have erupted due to the health and economic crisis. In Pakistan, dozens of doctors and nurses have launched a hunger strike over lack of protective equipment. In Argentina, prisoners are on a strike after one of the officers in a prison compound tested positive for coronavirus. With the advent of Ramadan, health officials in Iran have raised fears of a fresh outbreak as the country allowed opening up of businesses.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Coronavirus: 7 contact tracing and patient monitoring apps being used by India





Technology is playing a critical role in containing the spread of the coronavirus. From contact tracing to patient monitoring, here are apps being used in India.





[MatrixMoments]: How different sectors will look once the coronavirus lockdown is lifted





In this episode of #MatrixMoments, Rajinder Balaraman, Director, Matrix India Partners, discussed what startups should expect once the threat from the coronavirus abates. Guests included Matrix India Partners Avnish Bajaj, Founder and MD, Rajat Agarwal, Gourav Bhattacharya, Sanjot Malhi.





CRED members distribute PPEs to over 500,000 frontline workers battling coronavirus





The Bengaluru-based fintech startup, along with GiveIndia and CRY, is donating face masks to those fighting coronavirus at the frontline.





From offline to online: how this music museum is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak





The Indian Music Experience has put together an outstanding exhibition celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of Pandit Ravi Shankar. The exhibition can now be viewed on an online video, and activities like classes and talks are moving online as well.





[WATCH] SaaSBOOMi launches debt fund to support entrepreneurs during the coronavirus





This debt fund by SaaSBOOMi will have a corpus of Rs 40 to Rs 50 crore, and is aimed at supporting entrepreneurs during coronavirus.





From productivity to purpose: how designers are repositioning in the times of coronavirus





In Part II of our article series on the DesignUp panel, we share insights on sense-making, core competencies, and tech transformation amid the coronavirus pandemic.





The week that was – from Mukesh Ambani's Facebook deal to Dunzo winning the coronavirus pandemic





This week, the highlight was Facebook announcing an investment of $5.7 billion in Reliance Jio for 9.9 percent stake. As the coronavirus continues to spread, Bengaluru-based Dunzo shows how it is winning the essential delivery market.





How empathy and sensitivity will help businesses and employees tide over coronavirus





Organisations and employees are trying to adjust to the new normal: work from home. Try these five ways to keep your staff motivated amid the coronavirus lockdown.





The marketer’s guide for the post COVID-19 era





India cannot afford to have a complete lockdown for months on end, but a complete return to pre-COVID-19 days is also out of question. Along with life, the way marketing has been done will also undergo a change.





Coronavirus: From civet cats roaming empty streets to the 98-year-old woman stitching masks for free





This week, even as the coronavirus continued to spread, we saw individuals and organisations stepping up to face various challenges.





Coronavirus: Ola partners with Delhi govt to offer free emergency mobility to citizens





Citizens in need of mobility support for any non-coronavirus medical care can dial 102 and health ministry team will allocate a cab free of cost.