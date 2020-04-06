Coronavirus: Walmart India encourages customers to order online

Walmart India, which operates in the cash-and-carry format, on Monday said it is encouraging its members to buy online to avoid rush on the streets amid rise of coronavirus cases in the country.

By Press Trust of India
6th Apr 2020
The company is witnessing an increase in the number of orders placed through its website and app and have added more capacity to serve them, said Walmart India in a statement.
Walmart


However, Walmart, like other retailers, is also facing challenges in getting sufficient supplies of the goods due to production shortages from the manufacturers and continued bottleneck in logistics and transportation resulting from the lockdown.


It is working closely with its suppliers and with the local authorities to minimise and address these challenges, the company added.


Besides, it is also facing challenges in terms of shortage of manpower to operate a store.


"To minimise traffic on streets and in our stores, we are encouraging our members to place orders on our e-commerce platform and have the products delivered to them. We are seeing an increased number of orders through e-commerce and have added more capacity to serve orders placed on the best price website and app," a Walmart India spokesperson said


Walmart India has also added additional delivery partners to manage the increased delivery volumes though there are limited number of passes for delivery vehicles, it added.


"Some other challenges include the shortage of associates to operate our stores to meet the current demand and the limited number of passes available for delivery vehicles," it added.


Walmart India owns and operates 28 best price wholesale stores and two fulfilment centres in India.


Currently, India remains under lockdown till April 14, in a bid to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19. The authorities have permitted retail of essential items only during this period.


"We are working actively with government authorities to ensure we get sufficient passes for our associates and for our vehicles to safely deliver the essential products to our members. We are committed to serving our members and the community at this time," the company said.


Moreover, to ensure the safety at its stores, Walmart India has taken several steps which include provision of masks and sanitisers, temperature checks and enforcing social distancing.


According to the latest report from the Union health ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 4,067 and the death toll is now at 109.


(Edited by Ramarko Sengupta)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

