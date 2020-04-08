Coronavirus: Zypp inks deal with Spencer’s Retail for last-mile delivery of essential commodities

Zypp, a fully-rental electric scooter renting startup, on Wednesday announced a tie-up with Spencer’s Retail to deliver essential commodities during the coronavirus-led lockdown. The service will be offered in Gurugram, Delhi, and Noida. Apart from Spencer’s, the startup has also inked tie-ups with the likes of Bigbasket, Apollo Pharmacy, Modern Bazaar, and Sodhi Super Market to deliver essential commodities.





Zypp has already been working with Swiggy and Zomato as a part of its food delivery service.









Speaking about the association, Akash Gupta, Co-Founder of Zypp said, “In the wake of a global pandemic caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, at Zypp, we have been determined to ensure that people have access to essential utilities, delivered at their doorstep safely.”





He added, “To that measure, we are glad to announce our partnership with Spencer’s Retail across the country and deploy our fleet of e-scooters to get the provisions for the patrons of the brand delivering grocery and essential items.”





Zypp has also taken several measures to ensure completely safe and sanitised delivery of essential items. In addition to training the staff by standard recommendations, the startup also ensures completely sanitised and clean bikes.





It has also trained riders on health and sanitation practices including masks. Besides, it has also imparted education on contactless deliveries and the importance of daily temperature checks. The startup is also engaging with medical practitioners for clearing its customers while on-boarding.





Zypp’s fleet of electric vehicles can be customised to accommodate different types of orders like food packages, parcels, flowers, etc.





It is also providing completely sanitised e-bikes for individual hire, helping users travel solo on completely sanitised electric scooters and complete their short-mile trips. It has also set up battery swapping infrastructure, where customers can get a new, fully-charged unit for just Rs 25 in under three minutes.

(Edited by Suman Singh)