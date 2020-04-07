Coronavirus: IIT team develops LED-based disinfection machine for sanitising floors of hospitals, buses

IIT Guwahati has developed a low-cost LED-based machine for disinfecting the floors at hospitals, buses, and trains to aid the fight against coronavirus, and will be available for Rs 1,000.

By Press Trust of India
7th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

A team at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has developed a low-cost LED-based machine which can be used for disinfection of floors at hospitals, as well as buses and trains, to aid the fight against COVID-19 in the country.


IIT Guwahati is also filing a patent for the machine, which when commercialised, will be available at a cost of Rs 1,000. The current prototype of the machine requires to be manually manned, however, the team is working on making it a robot-manned machine which requires limited human intervention.
coronavirus
Also Read

Travel startup Treebo Hotels asks employees to voluntarily resign, founders take 60 pc pay cut


The machine developed at the request from the Karnataka government to be used in its hospitals and buses will now be pitched to other governments for commercial usage.


"Sanitisation of public places is going to be very crucial in the coming months when movements will not be restricted, but due precautions will need to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus. As of now, the disinfection measures are only being taken on surfaces, walls, and open areas, and there is no system yet for sanitisation of floors unless someone decides to manually mop the floor using an alcohol-based cleaner," Senthilmurugan Subbiah, Associate Professor at the institute's Department of Chemical Engineering, told PTI.


"UVC system is a proven technology to sanitise the micro-organism infected non-porous surface. Ninety percent killing rate can be achieved by UVC for one of the highly stable viruses MS-2 Coliphase with 186 J dose, whereas 36 J dose is needed for Influenza virus which is similar to COVID-19. The team has developed a UVC LED system capable of providing 400 J dose in 30 seconds, such that virus-infected surface will be sanitised. The unique design of this UVC system will ensure uniform exposure in the virus-infected non-porous area," he added.


The machine, which has been tested at the institute's laboratory, is also equipped with an object movement identification feature so that UVC exposure to human skin is avoided during the operation.


"We are working closely with government agencies and industrial partners to develop several other smart and low-cost technologies to fight against COVID-19," Subbiah said.


The death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 114 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 4,421 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.


While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 3,981, as many as 325 people were cured and discharged, and one had migrated, it stated. The total number of cases include 66 foreign nationals.


(Edited by Suman Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Love of learning in the time of coronavirus: India’s No.1 math programme is now free for all grades

Team YS

[Funding alert] Reliance Industries invests Rs 500 Cr in edtech startup Embibe

Sampath Putrevu

Coronavirus: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces 5-point action plan to fight COVID-19

Press Trust of India

Travel startup Treebo Hotels asks employees to voluntarily resign, founders take 60 pc pay cut

Sutrishna Ghosh
Daily Capsule
India's leading VCs reveal guidelines to survive coronavirus
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Online education platform upGrad onboards 4000 learners in March at Rs 2.4 lakh ARPU

Vishal Krishna

Amitabh Bachchan to provide monthly ration to 1 lakh daily wage workers

Press Trust of India

Meet the 15 women entrepreneurs from Bengaluru who are rewriting the rules of the F&B industry

Team YS

Coronavirus: Rapido ties up with Big Basket, Big Bazaar, and Spencer’s Retail to deliver essentials

Neelanjan Chakraborty

Coronavirus: Myntra partners with Wildcraft to offer personal protective face masks on its platform

Team YS

[Funding alert] Akna Medical raises Rs 54 Cr from LGT Lightstone Aspada

Vishal Krishna

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Wed Apr 08 2020

Future of Brands

Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru