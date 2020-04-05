Coronavirus lockdown: drones help Ahmedabad cops to track down violators

In a bid to ensure the strict implementation of the lockdown in Ahmedabad, police are taking the help of drones to track down people who violate norms, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

By Press Trust of India
5th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

In a bid to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown in Ahmedabad, police are taking the help of drones to track down people who violate norms, a senior police officer said on Saturday.


Drones are also coming handy for the police in alerting citizens about the importance of compliance to the ongoing three-week lockdown.
Drones
Also Read

Fears of grid failure due to Sunday blackout misplaced: Power Ministry


At least eight drones have been pressed into service, which have so far helped police in tracking down and arresting 48 people for violating various notifications issued by the state government, Ahmedabad police commissioner Ashish Bhatia said, adding that 13 FIRs have been registered.


Bhatia said that at least four drones are sending visuals of areas captured by them directly to the Command and Control Centre, which alert police on the possible violation of norms.


Drones are also being used to make announcements regarding rules to be followed by citizens during the ongoing curbs.


This is done on an experimental basis, he said, adding that Google Maps are also being used to track movement of traffic, if any, on roads.


"We are using eight drones to ensure that lockdown is followed by people. We have so far lodged thirteen FIRs and arrested 48 persons using the feed provided by drones," Bhatia told reporters.


He said drones alert the police regarding gathering of people at any particular place.


"We are also using the feed provided by Google Maps at our command and control centre to track movement of traffic, which alert local police in case of a high traffic density on a particular road," he said.


He said Ahmedabad Police have so far registered 1035 FIRs and arrested 3091 persons for violating the section 144 of the CrPC as well as provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

7 books that every budding entrepreneur must read

Malini Agarwal

Coronavirus: Bigbasket to hire 10,000 people for warehouses, delivery

Press Trust of India

COVID-19: Driver Seva Mobile App launched to help stranded drivers on account of lockdown

Press Trust of India

PM Modi, US President Donald Trump have telephonic conversation on fight against COVID-19

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
How AI/ML can help mitigate the coronavirus outbreak
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Entrepreneurship: expectations vs reality

Jitendra Karsan

PM Modi, US President Donald Trump have telephonic conversation on fight against COVID-19

Press Trust of India

7 books that every budding entrepreneur must read

Malini Agarwal

Coronavirus: DRDO designs disinfection chamber, special face mask for healthcare professionals

Press Trust of India

COVID-19: Cyber security agency cautions against fake PM-CARES UPI IDs

Press Trust of India

How art demolishes the walls between people – Subodh Kerkar, Goa Affordable Art Festival

Madanmohan Rao

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru