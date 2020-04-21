Factors to consider while building a brand that appeals to children and parents

Building a brand that appeals to children as well their parents is no easy feat, simply because parents and children have very different priorities. Let’s take the example of a food brand. If a certain food product has to appeal to children, it has to be tasty, playful or must have an eye-catching packaging.





On the other hand, for a parent to approve of the product, it has to be healthy, and age-appropriate. The challenge lies in meeting both these requirements and ensuring that your brand or product is exciting for both sections of your audience.





Building a brand for kids is not merely about creating a mascot, or adding a freebie cartoon character. The product needs to have a larger story that differentiates you from the competitors. There are so many kids’ brands out there offering similar types of products, make sure that you have a story that connects, differentiates, and appeals to your audience.





In addition to appealing to children, striking the right chord with millennial parents is also a crucial step towards building acceptance for your brand. Millennial parents are conscious about aspects like the nutritional value of the products, their environmental impact, what the brand stands for, and many other that factors play a key role for a parent to wholeheartedly buy products from a certain brand.





If you are an entrepreneur trying to build a brand that has to appeal to children and their parents, here are a few factors to consider:

Ensure the highest quality

When creating a product for children, quality has to be your highest priority. Be it a toy or a snack, it’s your moral responsibility to ensure the highest quality standards at every step of creating the product.

Millennial parents are ready to spend extra on high-quality products and services.

Social good

As an entrepreneur building a product for children, it’s important to strongly believe in the cause you are working towards. If it’s a problem that you have seen and experienced, it will surely have a strong influence on how you build your brand. The product must have a greater cause than merely being a commodity. Can it change lifestyles? Can it have a positive impact on your audience? Does it address a pain point for parents?





When it comes to appealing to parents, it’s crucial that your product has a larger cause associated with it.

Be genuine and transparent

Be honest and genuine. Make no compromises in terms of quality when it comes to products for children. Be transparent about the ingredients and raw materials you use. Avoid making over-the-top claims just for attention.

Ethical Marketing

Children pay attention to commercials and other brand collaterals that you put out there. Be sensitive in your communication. Opt for a tone that kids respond to without going overboard. Move beyond the product and focus on the cause.





For example, if you are a healthy food snack brand, your messages can be focused on promoting healthy eating among children and its impact. Curate fun and engaging communication that catches attention and builds positive influence.





While promoting a kids brand, parents are an important part of the equation. Don’t hard sell your products to parents. Build trust through subtle messaging and by engaging with influencers on social media. When it comes to choosing a product for their kids, parents opt for brands that show value, are credible, and make an effort to build trust with their audience.

Portions and Packaging

Packaging plays a key role in the attractiveness of a brand. Kids look for colourful and playful products. It’s not just about what’s inside, it’s also about what’s outside. Focus on aspects like ‘easy to open’, interactive features, colourful designs etc. If the packaging is fun, it’s sure to evoke an emotional reaction from your young audience.

Make an effort towards implementing eco-friendly packaging. It goes a long way with parents who support sustainable and eco-friendly products.





Secondly, in the case of food brands, portion sizes should be carefully evaluated. The quantity you offer should serve a certain purpose. For instance, if you are a packaged snack brand for children, ensure that the quantity is optimum as a snack and it should not substitute as a meal.









It’s important to note that while building a brand for kids, you have a moral responsibility to ensure that it’s done the right way. From using the right products/ingredients to marketing it ethically, all factors have to be closely considered.