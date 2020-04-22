FieldFresh Foods ties up with Zomato, Swiggy, Dunzo for home deliveries

By Press Trust of India
22nd Apr 2020
FieldFresh Foods Pvt Ltd on Wednesday said it has tied up with online food delivering platforms Zomato and Swiggy, along with Dunzo for home deliveries of its premium food brand Del Monte.


Under these partnerships, Del Monte's range of premium food products, including tomato ketchup, mayo, pasta, olive oil, and fruit drinks will be delivered to consumers' homes amidst the continuing lockdown, the company said in a statement.


"In such unprecedented times, we are striving to ensure continuity in the supply of our products to consumers. In our efforts to ensure the same, we have partnered with app-based delivery platforms for smooth and safe delivery of our products across major cities, enabling accessibility and convenience for the consumers," FieldFresh Foods CEO Yogesh Bellani said.
Zomato, Urban Company mandates the use of Aarogya Setu app for frontline workers


As part of the tie-up, Zomato has started home delivering Del Monte products in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR on the anvil, it added.


Zomato has created a Del Monte store under its new Zomato Market section where consumers can order Del Monte products of their choice.


Similarly, through the Del Monte' partnership, Swiggy home deliveries will start with Kolkata and Bhubaneswar in the East region, followed by Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and other major cities over the next few days, the statement added.


At present, Dunzo is doing doorstep delivery for Del Monte in Bengaluru with Chennai and Pune going live shortly.


We are happy to partner with leading delivery startups in this endeavour. This will make sure safe door-to-door delivery of food items that will help consumers to avoid stepping out and support social distancing, as it becomes the biggest tool for India's fight against COVID-19, Bellani said.

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

