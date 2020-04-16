Flipkart actively engaged with sellers and MSME community to restart business

India’s leading ecommerce marketplace Flipkart said it is actively engaging with its seller community and MSMEs to ensure that there is a revival in business engine while at the same time, taking all precautions with regard to social distancing and hygiene.





The ecommerce marketplace owned by the global retailer, Walmart said that it was their responsibility to enable the sellers and MSMEs to bounce back and responsibly facilitate economic activity.









The ecommerce industry in the country has been struggling to run their operations ever since nationwide lockdown began to combat the global coronavirus pandemic. In fact, companies like Flipkart and Amazon have restricted their transactions to only essential items and keeping the rest in abeyance.





Now, the government has talked about easing some of the restrictions, which also includes the ecommerce industry from April 20 though it comes with certain terms and conditions that include social distancing and maintaining high standards of hygiene.





According to Flipkart, it will take further steps to strengthen social distancing through safe, contactless deliveries and with a sanitised supply chain.





“We are working with lakhs of sellers, small businesses, and artisans across India and helping them prepare their business and workforce to make products available for consumers in this time of need as they continue to stay indoors,” a spokesperson for Flipkart said.





Flipkart said its seller support team is providing constant counsel and on-ground support to sellers on its platform to help them resume operations in a few days.





“Our analytics teams are supporting sellers with market intelligence to ensure smooth listings on the platforms. Also, our supply chain team continue to maintain an intense focus on safety and health procedures in our facilities and staff that will support the movement of goods for sellers,” the spokesperson said.





The Flipkart spokesperson said that the company would continue to collaborate with all state governments and local authorities to ensure that deliveries and transactions are made in a very safe manner.