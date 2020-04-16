[Funding alert] Healthcare startup Esperer Onco Nutrition raises funds from Zenfold Ventures

Healthtech startup EON, which is focused on addressing specific health conditions with special emphasis on onco nutrition, will use the funds to expand to the US and European markets, and build a world-class talent pool.

By Debolina Biswas
16th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Healthtech startup Esperer Onco Nutrition (EON) on Wednesday announced that it had raised funds from strategic investment and venture builder firm Zenfold Ventures. EON brings in a comprehensive nutritional portfolio to oncology.


With the freshly raised funds, EON plans to expand to the US and European markets, and build a world-class talent pool. EON has already expanded its team of experts in scientific and R&D departments, and plans to add key people in finance and marketing, and supply chain.


Arun Dubey, Managing Partner at Zenfold Ventures, said:


"Zenfold's investment and partnership outlook is sector and stage-agnostic. At present, some of the ventures we are building are in the space of nutraceuticals. We believe EON has a very scientifically backed approach to nutrition and has strong capabilities to execute the vision."  


Seed Funding
Also Read

Meet the man who quit his job as an investment banker to help cancer patients in their journey


EON is focused on addressing specific health conditions with special emphasis on onco nutrition and intends to provide a 360-degree solution to the global cancer portfolio. This will start from preventive oncology and encompass cancer disease management, using  nutraceuticals as complementary therapy to stage and region-specific cancer patients.  It aspires to become a global pioneer.


Raktim Chattopadhyay, Founder and CEO of EON, said in a statement:


"Onco nutrition is one of the critical complementary therapies for cancer patients. EON has several patentable products used to bring optimal efficacy to the main therapy by complementing it with nutrition to add  better quality of health and life. Esperer nutri-therapies provide the much-needed body strength for onco patients to overcome the side effect of primary treatment, providing better outcomes for onco-patients. We are thrilled to have Zenfold Ventures as a strategic investor in EON, and this infusion will help us reach more cancer patients in a shorter time.” 


The strategy of EON is based on clinical validations of nutraceutical elements, which are used for both onco management and prevention. Over the next two years, EON plans to have more technical collaborations with international technical authorities to expand its research and product portfolio. 


Raktim added, “EON takes responsible nutrition very seriously, and studies it with respect to the science of biochemistry. With the scientific platform in place, the discovery of the modified nutraceutical portfolio has been developed to suit different conditions of patients undergoing chemo. EON nutrition takes pride in having developed the world's first condition-specific nutrition for oncology to impact quality health outcome.”


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zoom continues to be privacy nightmare; hacked accounts selling on the dark web

Sohini Mitter

Wireless charging, smaller screen: Apple announces its cheapest iPhone SE

Rashi Varshney

Coronavirus: CRED's new product will allow users to pay rent using credit cards

Vishal Krishna

BYJU's founder is India's youngest billionaire; Mukesh Ambani retains top spot

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
India after coronavirus; Spending money in these turbulent times
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Netflix stock and subscribers surge as coronavirus forces people to stay home and 'chill'

Sohini Mitter

Blackfrog Technologies, Detect Technologies and Grinntech Motors and Services win Qualcomm Design in India Challenge 2019

Team YS

[Funding alert] EV tourism startup BLive raises Pre-Series A investment from Mumbai Angels Network

Sujata Sangwan

Startups, VCs, MPs, corporates offer 308 innovations in the first COVID-19 National Action Group video call

Sindhu Kashyaap

Bengaluru civic agency designates 32 municipal wards as COVID-19 hotspots

Press Trust of India

Google launches 'journalism relief fund' to help local news outlets

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru