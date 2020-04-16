[Funding alert] Healthcare startup Esperer Onco Nutrition raises funds from Zenfold Ventures

Healthtech startup Esperer Onco Nutrition (EON) on Wednesday announced that it had raised funds from strategic investment and venture builder firm Zenfold Ventures. EON brings in a comprehensive nutritional portfolio to oncology.





With the freshly raised funds, EON plans to expand to the US and European markets, and build a world-class talent pool. EON has already expanded its team of experts in scientific and R&D departments, and plans to add key people in finance and marketing, and supply chain.





Arun Dubey, Managing Partner at Zenfold Ventures, said:





"Zenfold's investment and partnership outlook is sector and stage-agnostic. At present, some of the ventures we are building are in the space of nutraceuticals. We believe EON has a very scientifically backed approach to nutrition and has strong capabilities to execute the vision."









EON is focused on addressing specific health conditions with special emphasis on onco nutrition and intends to provide a 360-degree solution to the global cancer portfolio. This will start from preventive oncology and encompass cancer disease management, using nutraceuticals as complementary therapy to stage and region-specific cancer patients. It aspires to become a global pioneer.





Raktim Chattopadhyay, Founder and CEO of EON, said in a statement:





"Onco nutrition is one of the critical complementary therapies for cancer patients. EON has several patentable products used to bring optimal efficacy to the main therapy by complementing it with nutrition to add better quality of health and life. Esperer nutri-therapies provide the much-needed body strength for onco patients to overcome the side effect of primary treatment, providing better outcomes for onco-patients. We are thrilled to have Zenfold Ventures as a strategic investor in EON, and this infusion will help us reach more cancer patients in a shorter time.”





The strategy of EON is based on clinical validations of nutraceutical elements, which are used for both onco management and prevention. Over the next two years, EON plans to have more technical collaborations with international technical authorities to expand its research and product portfolio.





Raktim added, “EON takes responsible nutrition very seriously, and studies it with respect to the science of biochemistry. With the scientific platform in place, the discovery of the modified nutraceutical portfolio has been developed to suit different conditions of patients undergoing chemo. EON nutrition takes pride in having developed the world's first condition-specific nutrition for oncology to impact quality health outcome.”





(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)