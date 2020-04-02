[Funding alert] Swedish investor leads $21.6M Series B round in payments startup Juspay

The firm will use the capital to invest in cutting edge R&D, to deepen its market presence in India and also take its inventions to the rest of the world.

By Sujata Sangwan
2nd Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based payments technology firm Juspay Technologies Pvt Ltd has raised $21.6 million in its Series B funding.


The round was led by Sweden’s Vostok Emerging Finance (VEF), which invested $13 million into the company, marking its first investment in the country. Post investment, VEF will also get representation in Juspay’s board of directors.


Other investors who participated in the round include Boston-based Wellington Management Company with participation from existing investor global venture capital firm Accel.


Vimal Kumar, Founder and CEO at Juspay, said the firm will use the capital to invest in cutting edge R&D, to deepen its market presence in India and also take its inventions to the rest of the world.


“The fintech infrastructure needs an overhaul and India is leading the way here with next-gen protocols like UPI, mandatory 2FA and measures to drastically reduce the cost of a transaction,” he added.
Funding
Also Read

Paytm crosses 100 million UPI handles on its payments platform


Vostok Emerging Finance Investment Partner Alexis Koumoudos said,


“The public payment infrastructure in India is unlike any we have encountered globally and is fast becoming a benchmark for other emerging countries. Vimal, Sheetal and the team at Juspay have made very real contributions to this infrastructure, and we are very excited by the innovation and truly value-added services that they are able to bring to their customers.”


Founded by Vimal Kumar and Ramanathan RV in 2012, Juspay has created a unifying layer of products and value-added services to improve conversion rates for merchants and other stakeholders in the payment value chain. The firm said it has had more than 200 million downloads of its software development kit (SDK) and facilitates more than $10 billion of annualised payment volume for some of India’s largest merchants including Amazon, Flipkart, Uber, Swiggy, Ola, and Cred.


In 2016, the company secured $5.8 million from venture capital firm Accel Partners and BookMyShow founders Ashish Hemrajani, Parikshit Dar and Rajesh Balpande.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus: MG Motor announces Affordable Ventilator Challenge

Neelanjan Chakraborty

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Mera Cashier raíses $150K from Bollywood singer Sukhbir Singh, others

Sujata Sangwan

Coronavirus: How Sweden is battling the COVID-19 with its “work under responsibility” motto

Robin Sukhia

Equipping your team with the right tools for a more collaborative and productive remote working experience

Team YS
Daily Capsule
Indian startups and investors launch Action COVID-19 Team
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus: Mylab partners with Adar Poonawalla, Abhijit Pawar to scale up production of test kits

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: MG Motor announces Affordable Ventilator Challenge

Neelanjan Chakraborty

Global economy could shrink by one percent in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic: UN

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Mera Cashier raíses $150K from Bollywood singer Sukhbir Singh, others

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert]: Recko raises $6M in Series A round led by Vertex Ventures, with participation from Prime VP

Sindhu Kashyaap

In a world of clutter, here’s how you can aim for clean design

Rachna Baruah

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru